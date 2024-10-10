Advertisement
    FBI-Linked Wallet Owns Shiba Inu's Bone

    Alex Dovbnya
    A wallet associated with the FBI owns Shiba Inu's BONE token
    Thu, 10/10/2024 - 8:41
    FBI-Linked Wallet Owns Shiba Inu's Bone
    Conor Grogan, head of product business operations at Coinbase, claims that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has doxxed its wallet. 

    Apparently, the wallet associated with the FBI owns Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), one of the key cryptocurrencies of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. 

    On top of that, the wallet also owns such tokens as EthereumMax (eMax), Kishu Inu (KISHU), Sanshu Inu (SANSHU), and other tokens. 

    According to Grogan, the wallet that seeded the FBI wallet also deployed numerous other wallets, making plenty of trades. 

    The Coinbase executive has noted that the crypto wallets associated with the FBI have made deposits to Binance, HTX, and other cryptocurrency trading platforms.

    As reported by U.Today, the FBI recently pulled off a sting operation in order to catch cryptocurrency fraudsters red-handed. 

    The national security agency introduced the "NexFundAI" cryptocurrency and then lured a market maker into offering illegal market manipulation services. 

    ZM Quant, which was recently slammed with fraud charges by federal prosecutors, was tricked into offering some advice to undercover FBI agents on how to artificially propel the price of the fake token. 

    Grogan has noted that he is not sure whether or not the FBI realized that it had doxxed its wallets. 

    As reported by U.Today, the FBI revealed that Americans had suffered a whopping $5.6 billion worth of crypto losses in 2023.  

    It also recently warned about a "pig butchering" scam involving cryptocurrencies. 

