    Original U.Today article

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) New Key Pattern Just Dropped, Anemic XRP Performance Might End Here, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reversal Imminent?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bulls still moving toward long-term recovery, but they need need much more power
    Thu, 10/10/2024 - 0:01
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The price chart of Shiba Inu has formed a symmetrical triangle, signifying a period of consolidation. Volume has been gradually declining as the price has stabilized, as the volume profile shows. This is a typical characteristic of this pattern. 

    Although symmetrical triangles are generally neutral patterns, when an asset breaks out of the triangle, the price of the asset frequently moves significantly. In the instance of SHIB, two major outcomes are possible: 

    SHIB may see an upside breakout if there is an abrupt increase in buying pressure at the triangle's tip. This move could push SHIB over the crucial resistance level of $0.000019, and the volume spike would be the driving force behind it. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This might position SHIB for a more robust rally, particularly if sentiment on the market as a whole improves. The next resistance levels, which are located between $0.000022 and $0.000025, could be the target for SHIB's retest if the bulls gain control, indicating substantial upside potential. 

    SHIB may break out of the triangle pattern and move lower if the volume spike indeed indicates selling pressure. Under these circumstances, the price may drop to retest lower support levels, which are approximately $0.000015 and $0.000013.

    This would be a continuation of the downward trend that SHIB has been experiencing lately, and additional bearish momentum could be indicated if the downtrend fails to hold support at $0.000015.

    XRP's sleep continues

    Recently XRP has been experiencing poor price movement, circling $0.52 without much upward momentum. There are indications, though, that this slumping performance may be ending. A significant aspect to monitor is XRP's capacity to maintain stability in the vicinity of the $0.50 level, which is turning out to be a pivotal level. 

    A foundation for price recoveries has historically been established by keeping this support. A reversal may be in the offing as a result of the recent consolidation phase, which might indicate that sellers are losing ground. By continuing to remain above important moving averages like the 200-day EMA, the price has also demonstrated some resilience.

    This signal implies that long-term investors might still be interested in XRP, and any increase from here might attract additional purchasers. The fact that volume has stabilized despite not being as high as desired suggests that traders are holding out for a big breakthrough. If the price breaks above the resistance level at $0.55, XRP may see a fresh uptick in buying interest.

    Dogecoin is alive

    Dogecoin continues to show resilience despite a recent price drop, maintaining its position within an uptrend. Important moving averages continue to support the price of DOGE, as can be seen on the chart maintaining the bullish trend for the time being. 

    The price drop that followed a test of resistance at the $0.12 mark has not entirely reversed the upward trend. Alternatively it might just be a brief retreat before DOGE picks up speed again. Approximately $0.10 is the critical support level to monitor. The probability of a reversal toward higher price targets will rise if DOGE is able to maintain this level and attract more buying pressure. 

    The next major resistance is located at $0.12. A break above this could spur a more robust rally and possibly drive DOGE back to the $0.14 level. Moreover, favorable advancements in the larger cryptocurrency market might give DOGE the impetus it needs, supporting the likelihood of a trend acceleration. 

    Traders should exercise caution, though, as a persistent decline below $0.10 would invalidate the bullish outlook and raise the possibility of additional downside risks. Dogecoin is still trending upward for the time being, but there is always a chance for an unexpected reversal.

    #Shiba Inu #Dogecoin #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

