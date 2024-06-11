Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burns 7,912,388 Tokens as Burn Rate Shoots up 2,814%

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is on a very tight leash as the price continues to nosedive in consonance with the broader digital currency ecosystem. At the time of writing, Shiba Inu is down by 2.37% in 23 hours to $0.00002234, but this slump is buoyed by the 2,814% surge in the token’s burn rate .

Data from Shibburn pegs the actual Shiba Inu burnt at 7,912,388 SHIB, a figure that is a massive liftof from around 200,000 tokens incinerated earlier on Monday. At least three wallets featured prominently in the burn rate jump as they contributed more than 1 million SHIB each to the dead wallet.

The biggest of the three wallets ‘0x608...9fe80’ helped incinerate a total of 4,320,587 SHIB. Also wallets ‘0xc66...650ae’ and ‘0x608...9fe80’ added 1,538,128 SHIB and 1,031,814 SHIB respectively. More smaller SHIB contributions were also made to the burn address bringing the total number of Shiba Inu tokens burnt from initial circulation to 410,726,546,023,229 SHIB.

Shiba Inu is currently at the mercy of the broader digital currency ecosystem. With the price of Bitcoin dropping below the $68,000 mark, both Shiba Inu and other tokens with a higher correlation to BTC have a relatively lower chance of printing a solo recovery.

Besides the burn rate metric, Shiba Inu is now gradually faring better in its other core performance markers. At this time, the daily trading volume underscores the ongoing mild revival in its community with a surge of 33.35% in 24 hours to $624,883,442.