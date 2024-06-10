Shiba Inu Exec Gives Crucial Statement on SHIB Metaverse

Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem marketing lead Lucie recently made a significant announcement on X regarding the future of the SHIB Metaverse. She highlighted the potential adoption of fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) privacy layers, a technology that could revolutionize the way users interact in the virtual world.

Lucie suggested that the SHIB Army might consider incorporating fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) privacy layers into its operating system. She mentioned that FHE technology, specifically Zama in their case, allows data analysis to be performed directly on encrypted data without revealing the private data to the analyzing party. Lucie added that this technology could be applied in the SHIB Metaverse to ensure that users' interactions remain both private and secure by embedding FHE technology within the virtual world.

One technology the $SHIB Army could adopt in its operating system is the use of fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) privacy layers. FHE technology ( @zama_fhe in our case) enables data analysis to be run directly on encrypted data, without the private data being exposed to the… pic.twitter.com/QpAhrmaxkf — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | SHIB.IO (@LucieSHIB) June 10, 2024

While the option for public interaction will remain, the addition of FHE technology will allow users who prefer to build and engage privately to do so without compromising their data security. This dual approach is expected to enhance the overall user experience, catering to a broader range of preferences within the community.

Excitement around Shiba Inu Metaverse

Lucie’s tweet also recalled her earlier excitement in March, when she hinted at significant plans for the Shiba Inu Metaverse, including the introduction of a new token, TREAT. Notably, TREAT is set to play a crucial role in the ecosystem, designed to serve multiple purposes, including providing rewards within the SHIB Metaverse.

The development and integration of TREAT are anticipated to bring substantial benefits to the Metaverse, fostering engagement and incentivizing participation. As the Shiba Inu Metaverse continues to evolve, these technological advancements and strategic developments underscore Shiba Inu’s commitment to creating a secure, rewarding and inclusive virtual environment for its community.