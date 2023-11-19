Advertisement
Arman Shirinyan
Shiba Inu burn rate is on rise, but it is not really changing things around for SHIB
Sun, 11/19/2023 - 11:44
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Surges Once Again, Could It Move Price?
Shiba Inu is abuzz with the latest uptick in the token's burn rate, a deliberate action to decrease supply with the hope of positively impacting the price. However, within the last day, the SHIB price has not shown any significant changes that correlate directly with the burn rate increase.

The concept of burning tokens to enhance value is a strategy fraught with mixed opinions in the crypto community. It is particularly controversial when the burn rates are not substantial enough to make a dent in the circulating supply or are not paired with a comparable rise in demand.

Shiba Inu chat
SHIB/USDT chart by TradingView

For SHIB's price to be significantly influenced by burns, the amount destroyed must be considerable, with some estimates suggesting that around $1 million worth of SHIB would need to be burned to impact the market meaningfully. Given the vast supply of SHIB, the current burns are relatively small and are unlikely to affect the price significantly.

Market dynamics in the cryptocurrency space are complex and are influenced by numerous factors such as investor sentiment, broader market trends and intrinsic developments within the Shiba Inu ecosystem. While the community's commitment to reducing SHIB's circulating supply through burns is evident, the token's price movement is subject to a much wider array of market forces.

The SHIB ecosystem continues to expand with various projects and partnerships, which may have a more pronounced effect on the token's valuation than the burn rate alone. As the market digests the latest burn events, investors and enthusiasts are closely monitoring for any potential impact on SHIB's market valuation, wondering whether these deflationary efforts will ignite a significant price rally or if they will be a mere drop in the vast crypto ocean.

#Shiba Inu
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

