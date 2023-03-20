Shiba Inu (SHIB) Accepted by Swiss-Based Mobile Internet Provider via This Partnership

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) users can now use their assets to purchase eSIM data plans thanks to Binance Pay's new partnership with Yesim, a top-tier provider of eSIM plans.

Yesim is a brand of Switzerland-based Genesis Group AG and provides cellular data connectivity through eSIM (embedded SIM). Its mobile internet application provides global travelers with connectivity in over 130 countries.

To celebrate the new partnership, Binance Pay has launched a new promotion for eligible users.

Binance Pay is a global cryptocurrency payment technology designed by Binance that allows users to pay and get paid in crypto.

Ads Ads

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was added to the list of cryptocurrencies supported by Binance Pay in November 2022.

Australia-based restaurant Shiba Wings has launched its grand opening and announced it will accept Shiba Inu (SHIB) payments alongside cash.

In other related news, BitPay has announced a partnership with Simplex, allowing users to buy supported cryptos with their debit or credit card.

Shiba Inu price

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu's SHIB was down 1.19% in the last 24 hours at $0.0000109. In the last 24 hours, 15,248,223 SHIB tokens have been burned, and 33 transactions have been made.

In the past week, a total of 2,072,114,690 SHIB tokens were burned in 290 transactions. This seems to reflect an improvement in SHIB burn sentiment with the number of transactions documented in the past week.