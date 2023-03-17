Microsoft's Edge Browser to Add Support for Native Crypto Wallet

Microsoft is reportedly testing a built-in crypto wallet in its Edge browser, according to a tweet by user Albacore.

The wallet is said to be non-custodial, giving users exclusive control and integrated security features to protect against malicious addresses or apps.

The wallet aims to provide a simplified experience for interacting with Web3, the decentralized internet powered by blockchain technology.

The tweet includes screenshots of the user interface. The project is described as confidential, and testers are encouraged to provide candid feedback to help shape Microsoft's foray into cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The built-in crypto wallet offers several advantages, according to the screenshots. It is non-custodial, meaning users have complete control of their funds, and Microsoft will not have access to their password and recovery key.

The fact that the wallet is embedded in Edge will make it easy to use without installing any extensions. Testers have the opportunity to see the impact of their feedback as the wallet is developed and improved.

The integration of a crypto wallet into another could signal increased mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

Microsoft has not officially confirmed the development of the built-in crypto wallet, but if the tweet is accurate, it could be a significant step forward for the company and the wider adoption of cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

Opera, another popular web browser, added a built-in wallet in December 2018.