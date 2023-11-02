Shiba Inu Price Turns Green as Unknown Whale Buys Billions of SHIB

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a stunning turn of events, the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, has experienced a surge in price today, coinciding with mysterious whale activity.

Just under an hour ago, an unknown, enigmatic buyer made a series of significant purchases, accumulating over 36 billion Shiba Inu tokens in dozens of tranches. Each one contained an impressive quantity of SHIB, ranging from 100,000 to a million tokens, ultimately translating to a whopping $288,000 in total.

This whale now holds an astounding 58.58 billion SHIB tokens, equivalent to $468,650, in its wallet, raising questions about their intentions and the impact on SHIB's market dynamics.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price goes up

Remarkably, this intriguing whale activity coincided with a surge in SHIB's price, manifesting in green candles on its price chart. Notably, while Bitcoin and Ethereum were either stagnant or in a downturn, Shiba Inu's value saw an upward trajectory, trying to take over an important resistance level.

SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

The key resistance range, fluctuating between $0.000008 and $0.0000084, has been a formidable barrier for SHIB in recent weeks. Breaking through this range may pave the way for SHIB to ascend to $0.00001 per token, erasing yet another "0" from its price value.

The burning question on everyone's mind is whether this mysterious whale's activity serves as a precursor to an impending price rally for Shiba Inu. For now, the answer remains a mystery, with only time and the SHIB price chart capable of unveiling the truth.