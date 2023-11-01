SHIB Price Analysis for November 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.
Sellers are getting back in the game, according to CoinStats.
SHIB/USD
The price of SHIB has fallen by 1.78% since yesterday.
On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is bearish as the rate has come back to the local support level of $0.00000757. If a bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, there is a possibility of seeing a breakout and further decline to the $0.0000075 zone.
On the daily time frame, the price keeps falling today. If the bar closes near yesterday's low, traders are likely to see a further correction to the $0.00000720-$0.00000740 area by the end of the week.
From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions, as too many days are left until the bar's closure.
