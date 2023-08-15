Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Shares His Vision in Major Speech: Watch

At the 5th annual Futurist Conference in Toronto, Shiba Inu's lead, Shytoshi Kusama, unveiled his forward-thinking vision for the cryptocurrency's future

At the 5th annual Futurist Conference, Canada's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency event, Shiba Inu's lead, Shytoshi Kusama, delivered a compelling speech outlining his vision for the future of the cryptocurrency.

The conference, held on Aug. 15-16, boasts a roster of esteemed speakers, including the likes of Anthony Di Iorio, co-founder of Ethereum, and Charles Hoskinson, founder of IO Global.

Kusama's address emphasized the power of community and the unique position of Shiba Inu in the crypto landscape. "What makes Shiba Inu unique is our community, the Shiba Army," Kusama stated.

He went on to discuss the potential of blockchain technology and the metaverse, hinting at the broader ambitions of the Shiba Inu project.

Kusama also announced the release of two documents: a comprehensive "Shiba Paper" and a guide titled "The 44 Tenets to Triumph in Crypto." The latter, aimed at newcomers to the crypto space, will be available as a limited edition, authenticated collectible priced at one Ethereum (ETH). A more accessible version will be up for pre-order on Amazon.

As reported by U.Today, legendary game developer William Volk, now Alpha Director at Shiba Inu Games is also attending the conference to showcase the rising significance of blockchain in mainstream industries.

As the Futurist Conference continues, attendees and the global crypto community eagerly await further announcements and insights, especially from key figures like Kusama.