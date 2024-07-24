    Shiba Inu Lead Reacts to Bitcoin's Iconic Appearance in Las Vegas

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This milestone did not go unnoticed by Shiba Inu (SHIB) community
    Wed, 24/07/2024 - 15:40
    Shiba Inu Lead Reacts to Bitcoin's Iconic Appearance in Las Vegas
    Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, recently appeared on the iconic Las Vegas Sphere, sparking excitement in the crypto community.

    Bitcoin was a showstopper on the Las Vegas Sphere on Monday courtesy of an advertisement by major crypto exchange Crypto.com.

    In a video posted by Crypto.com and circulated on social media, a giant Bitcoin logo is a towering presence on the Las Vegas Strip before transitioning to scads of golden digital Bitcoins gracing the screen. Then the Crypto.com logo displays.

    This milestone did not go unnoticed by the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community, particularly its lead, who had a notable reaction.

    Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama hailed Crypto.com's efforts to bring cryptocurrencies to the forefront, commenting, "Very cool." Kusama also praised Crypto.com for correcting earlier misinformation about TREAT in one of its articles.

    Bitcoin's appearance at the Las Vegas sphere also drew attention from the Bitcoin and larger crypto communities. In reaction, Michael Saylor, the chairman and cofounder of MicroStrategy, tweeted, "Get used to seeing Bitcoin everywhere."

    Shibarium integrates Bad Idea Ai in major milestone

    Shiba Inu layer-2 solution Shibarium has recently announced the integration of Bad Idea AI (BAD) into its platform.

    This development marks a huge step toward a more decentralized and innovative future for both communities.

    Christopher "CJ" Johnson, the listing manager for Bad Idea AI, commented on the move while reporting the acquisition of $10,000 BONE: "The bridge to Shibarium was the 1st step. Deploying liquidity is next. Just purchased $10,000 of BONE and it's on the move to Shibarium with same amount in BAD to pair up as a ShibaSwap LP pair."

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

