Critical Shytoshi Kusama Alert Issued to SHIB Community

The Shiba Inu community has received an urgent warning regarding scams parading as Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama on Telegram. The alert cautions SHIB holders to be vigilant against scammers on Telegram who are impersonating Shytoshi Kusama and requesting funds.

In a tweet, Shiba Inu focused X handle ShibArmy Scam Alerts warns the SHIB community to watch out for scammers on Telegram impersonating Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama and requesting funds.

Watch out for scammers on #Telegram impersonating @ShytoshiKusama and asking you for funds.



Kusama will never request funds from you.



Stay SAFE #Shibarium pic.twitter.com/RSpjOWATtm — Shibarmy Scam Alerts (@susbarium) July 20, 2024

Scammers have increasingly targeted the Shiba Inu community, seeking to capitalize on the dog token's popularity. These fraudulent actors create fake profiles and accounts to mimic legitimate figures in the Shiba Inu community, this time Shytoshi Kusama, and approach unsuspecting community members with requests for money, frequently promising rewards or exclusive opportunities.

The alert emphasizes that Shytoshi Kusama will never request funds from anyone. Any such requests should be treated as scams and reported immediately.

In this light, the SHIB community is urged to stay informed and cautious, ensuring they only follow official channels for updates and communications.

Shiba Inu community warned of fake Telegram channels promoting airdrops

In another tweet, ShibArmy Scam Alert warns the Shiba Inu community of fake Telegram channels promoting airdrops with no affiliation with the Shiba Inu ecosystem, noting that these are scams.

"Be cautious of fake Telegram channels promoting airdrops, token migrations, or any offers that require you to connect your wallets to gain free assets. These are all scams designed to drain your cryptocurrency," ShibArmy Scam Alerts wrote in a tweet. Typically, these fraudulent websites create a sense of urgency, displaying countdown timers in a bid to trick users into claiming quickly without verifying the legitimacy, it further noted.

In this light, the Shiba Inu community members are urged never to rush and always take their time to investigate and ensure the authenticity of any offers before connecting their wallets. They should also spend time checking official social media channels and speaking to trusted individuals only to confirm the validity of any offers.