Shiba Inu's Shibarium on Verge of 6 Million Blocks: Details

As Shibarium approaches its first anniversary, the Shiba Inu Layer-2 blockchain is on the verge of a significant milestone: reaching 6 million total blocks. This achievement marks a pivotal moment for Shiba Inu, reflecting the Shibarium network's growth and resilience since its launch in August last year.

Shiba Inu launched the Shibarium mainnet, a Layer-2 scaling solution, on August 16, 2023, following months of testing involving millions of users.

Shortly after its launch, Shibarium received millions of "compute units" of traffic within moments, causing it to briefly pause in "fail safe mode." Shibarium has since overcome the initial skepticism and the technical challenge it faced at its inception, demonstrating consistent progress.

According to Shibariumscan data, Shibarium total blocks are now at 5,985,441, while total transactions are 417,981,843 with wallet addresses totaling 1,811,078.

The last months have seen key integrations for Shibarium. This week, Badidea.ai completed its integration with Shibarium, signaling a new chapter for the AI-driven project. A purchase of $10,000 BONE was also announced by the BAD idea project in this regard. ShibaSwap’s Integration into Shibarium in May likewise marked a significant milestone in decentralized trading.

What's to come for Shibarium?

This week, Shiba Inu team member Lucie teased the incoming launch of Shiba Eternity on Shibarium in line with a major Web3 upgrade. Tagged "Shibatopia arena," Lucie revealed that Shiba Eternity’s Web3 upgrade is coming, which will include ranked tournaments and blockchain-backed card battles.

Shiba Eternity is poised to evolve with this Web3 integration, which would transform digital cards into unique assets on Shibarium. Ranked tournaments would be held in 15-day tournament cycles, with 14 divisions ranging from White Belt to Grandmaster. Players can gain points for wins and lose points for defeats.

Cards earned in-game are minted as NFTs on Shibarium, allowing users to trade, sell and display their collections. A total of 10,000 distinct Shiboshi heroes, each with unique abilities, lead user decks in strategic fights, allowing for strategic gameplay in which players build 30-card decks and manage their "Bark" (mana) pool to attack, defend and utilize special abilities.