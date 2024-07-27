    Shiba Inu's Shibarium on Verge of 6 Million Blocks: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu Layer-2 Shibarium on verge of major milestone ahead of first anniversary
    Sat, 27/07/2024 - 16:19
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium on Verge of 6 Million Blocks: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As Shibarium approaches its first anniversary, the Shiba Inu Layer-2 blockchain is on the verge of a significant milestone: reaching 6 million total blocks. This achievement marks a pivotal moment for Shiba Inu, reflecting the Shibarium network's growth and resilience since its launch in August last year.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu launched the Shibarium mainnet, a Layer-2 scaling solution, on August 16, 2023, following months of testing involving millions of users.

    Shortly after its launch, Shibarium received millions of "compute units" of traffic within moments, causing it to briefly pause in "fail safe mode." Shibarium has since overcome the initial skepticism and the technical challenge it faced at its inception, demonstrating consistent progress.

    HOT Stories
    'No US Dollar by 2045': Samson Mow Reacts to Michael Saylor's Epic Forecast
    'Everything to Zero Against Bitcoin': Max Keiser Shares Epic Prediction
    Edward Snowden on Bitcoin: We Are Winning
    SHIB Sheds Its Meme Coin Status, Here's Shiba Inu Team's Proof It's Not Just Meme

    According to Shibariumscan data, Shibarium total blocks are now at 5,985,441, while total transactions are 417,981,843 with wallet addresses totaling 1,811,078.

    The last months have seen key integrations for Shibarium. This week, Badidea.ai completed its integration with Shibarium, signaling a new chapter for the AI-driven project. A purchase of $10,000 BONE was also announced by the BAD idea project in this regard. ShibaSwap’s Integration into Shibarium in May likewise marked a significant milestone in decentralized trading.

    What's to come for Shibarium?

    This week, Shiba Inu team member Lucie teased the incoming launch of Shiba Eternity on Shibarium in line with a major Web3 upgrade. Tagged "Shibatopia arena," Lucie revealed that Shiba Eternity’s Web3 upgrade is coming, which will include ranked tournaments and blockchain-backed card battles.

    Related
    Shibarium: Grok’s Insight on TREAT Unveiled by Shiba Inu Insider
    Sat, 05/18/2024 - 11:09
    Shibarium: Grok’s Insight on TREAT Unveiled by Shiba Inu Insider
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Shiba Eternity is poised to evolve with this Web3 integration, which would transform digital cards into unique assets on Shibarium. Ranked tournaments would be held in 15-day tournament cycles, with 14 divisions ranging from White Belt to Grandmaster. Players can gain points for wins and lose points for defeats.

    Cards earned in-game are minted as NFTs on Shibarium, allowing users to trade, sell and display their collections. A total of 10,000 distinct Shiboshi heroes, each with unique abilities, lead user decks in strategic fights, allowing for strategic gameplay in which players build 30-card decks and manage their "Bark" (mana) pool to attack, defend and utilize special abilities.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps 225% as SHIB Enters Epic Rebound Mode
    Jul 27, 2024 - 16:12
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps 225% as SHIB Enters Epic Rebound Mode
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Chainlink (LINK) Price Might Skyrocket If This Pattern Plays Out
    Jul 27, 2024 - 16:12
    Chainlink (LINK) Price Might Skyrocket If This Pattern Plays Out
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    related image SHIB Community Alert: Key Message From Shiba Inu Team
    Jul 27, 2024 - 16:12
    SHIB Community Alert: Key Message From Shiba Inu Team
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Disney Officially Enters Metaverse Market Through Carrieverse
    Finnovex Middle East 2024: Beyond Boundaries – Reinventing Finance Through Hyper Connected Ecosystems in the Middle East
    India Digital Financefrontier: Fintech Unleashed
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu's Shibarium on Verge of 6 Million Blocks: Details
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps 225% as SHIB Enters Epic Rebound Mode
    Chainlink (LINK) Price Might Skyrocket If This Pattern Plays Out
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD