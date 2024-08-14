    Shiba Inu Launches On-ramp Feature With Visa and Mastercard

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shibarium can now facilitate on-ramp payments to buy BONE
    Wed, 14/08/2024 - 10:04
    Shiba Inu Launches On-ramp Feature With Visa and Mastercard
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) meme coin developers have enabled on-ramp features with Visa and Mastercard for its ecosystem token, Bone ShibaSwap (BONE). Individuals and businesses can now buy BONE and Circle’s USDC with fiat currencies using their Visa and Mastercard on Shiba Inu’s layer-2 scaling solution, Shibarium.

    Advertisement

    Expanding Shibarium network

    With the recent integration, Shiba Inu aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital assets. Integration with Visa and Mastercard is critical to the growth and adoption of Shibarium, making the BONE token more accessible to a wider audience.

    Related
    Transak Expands Listings With PEPE and BONK Meme Coins
    Tue, 08/13/2024 - 20:10
    Transak Expands Listings With PEPE and BONK Meme Coins
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    BONE token was initially created to issue rewards to SHIB holders. This goal has, however, evolved to facilitate SHIB burns using Shibarium. BONE now serve as a means for paying gas fees on Shibarium. One major achievement of the BONE token includes a recent listing on the Gate.io exchange.

    Launching on-ramp services for the USDC stablecoin on Shibarium will also make it easy for newcomers to enter the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Moreover, USDC holders will be encouraged to explore innovative uses and investments on the Shibarium network. Regarding security, users have been advised to verify links on Shiba Inu’s official account to safeguard their funds and identities.

    Shibarium’s success

    Shibarium remains a key growth driver in the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Notably, most innovations in the ecosystem are generally hosted on Shibarium. To perform optimally and enhance users’ blockchain experience, Shibarium periodically conducts upgrades.

    Related
    XRP Golden Cross Coming, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Market: Here's When and How, Was Solana (SOL) Denied at $150?
    Wed, 08/14/2024 - 00:30
    XRP Golden Cross Coming, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Market: Here's When and How, Was Solana (SOL) Denied at $150?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Shibarium developers recently expanded compatibility with top-level wallets like Coinbase Wallet, MetaMask, Wallet Connect, Trust Wallet and Rainbow. Lucie, Shiba Inu’s lead marketer, disclosed earlier that Shibarium’s success depends on steady collaboration and utility. Tokens in the ecosystem are anticipated to receive stronger momentum as long as Shibarium keeps playing its role as a scalable solution.

    #Shiba Inu #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 14, 2024 - 9:30
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Shares Litecoin Price Chart Worth Thousand Words
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Aug 14, 2024 - 9:04
    Mt. Gox Wakes up Again With $2 Billion Transfer
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Tech Summit London 2024
    Floki Announces Major Ad Campaign for Valhalla in the English Premier League for 2024-25 Season
    Bit-Chess Announced Its Presale for Decentralized Chess to Take the Center Stage
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Launches On-ramp Feature With Visa and Mastercard
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Shares Litecoin Price Chart Worth Thousand Words
    Mt. Gox Wakes up Again With $2 Billion Transfer
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD