Shiba Inu Launches On-ramp Feature With Visa and Mastercard

Shiba Inu (SHIB) meme coin developers have enabled on-ramp features with Visa and Mastercard for its ecosystem token, Bone ShibaSwap (BONE). Individuals and businesses can now buy BONE and Circle’s USDC with fiat currencies using their Visa and Mastercard on Shiba Inu’s layer-2 scaling solution, Shibarium.

Expanding Shibarium network

With the recent integration, Shiba Inu aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital assets. Integration with Visa and Mastercard is critical to the growth and adoption of Shibarium, making the BONE token more accessible to a wider audience.

BONE token was initially created to issue rewards to SHIB holders. This goal has, however, evolved to facilitate SHIB burns using Shibarium. BONE now serve as a means for paying gas fees on Shibarium. One major achievement of the BONE token includes a recent listing on the Gate.io exchange.

Launching on-ramp services for the USDC stablecoin on Shibarium will also make it easy for newcomers to enter the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Moreover, USDC holders will be encouraged to explore innovative uses and investments on the Shibarium network. Regarding security, users have been advised to verify links on Shiba Inu’s official account to safeguard their funds and identities.

Shibarium’s success

Shibarium remains a key growth driver in the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Notably, most innovations in the ecosystem are generally hosted on Shibarium. To perform optimally and enhance users’ blockchain experience, Shibarium periodically conducts upgrades.

Shibarium developers recently expanded compatibility with top-level wallets like Coinbase Wallet, MetaMask, Wallet Connect, Trust Wallet and Rainbow. Lucie, Shiba Inu’s lead marketer, disclosed earlier that Shibarium’s success depends on steady collaboration and utility. Tokens in the ecosystem are anticipated to receive stronger momentum as long as Shibarium keeps playing its role as a scalable solution.