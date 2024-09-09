Shiba Inu Inflows Skyrocket 164% as SHIB Preps for Major Rally

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) is seeing a 164% surge in large holder inflows, an indicator that tracks the funds going into addresses belonging to whales, according to IntoThBllock.

Advertisement

Large Holder Inflows may indicate that buying is taking place. This is the case because many of these addresses buy on centralized exchanges and subsequently transfer their purchases to cold storage.

Spikes in Large Holders Inflows can indicate price bottoms because these addresses prefer to buy in large quantities after significant corrections. Shiba Inu has declined steadily since reaching highs of $0.0000161 on Aug. 24. After reaching a low of $0.00001231, the Shiba Inu price began to rebound.

At the time of writing, SHIB was up 1.5% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001317. If today closes in the green, Shiba Inu will mark its third consecutive day of gains.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu looks set for a major move, however, the road is not devoid of obstacles. On the upside, Shiba Inu faces a barrier at the daily SMA 50 at $0.00001442 ahead of the daily SMA 200 at $0.000021.

If these hurdles are cleared, SHIB might begin a major move, aiming for the $0.00003 level.

Shiba Inu's recent milestones

In the past week, Shiba Inu Developer’s Portal, or ShibDev, a key player in Shibarium’s evolution, was launched, providing developers with essential tools for building on Shibarium and signaling Shiba Inu's long-term ambition of building an extended and thriving ecosystem.

Shiba Inu expanded its impact beyond traditional markets, igniting the gaming industry with the release of Agent Shiboshi and its Apple App Store launch. The game not only capitalizes on the expanding crypto gaming market but also helps to further engage Shiba Inu's passionate fan base.

Shiba Eternity's first Web3-ranked event concluded last week, marking an important milestone for the Shiba Inu ecosystem.