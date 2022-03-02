Fed Chair Calls Cryptocurrencies "Vehicle for Speculation"

News
Wed, 03/02/2022 - 18:50
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell voiced his concerns about cryptocurrencies during a recent hearing held by the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services
Fed Chair Calls Cryptocurrencies "Vehicle for Speculation"
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

While addressing the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services earlier today, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the existing unbacked digital currencies are “vehicles for speculation”:

The existing digital currencies…are really vehicles for speculation. They are not used in payments, they are not a store of value, they are speculation (like gold). That’s what they’re used for.

During the hearing, Powell stressed that the Fed had not made a decision on issuing its own central bank digital currency (CBDC). However, the central bank is determined to “get to the bottom” of that issue in order to get a grasp of both technical and policy issues, indicating that there’s no rush to issue a digital dollar:  

This will be something that we will invest a fair amount of time and expertise … to get it right.   

Related
Terra (LUNA) Surpasses Ethereum 2.0 in Staking Value
Powell has made it clear that cryptocurrencies shouldn’t hamper the ability of law enforcement to track payments:

This is not something we should tolerate.

The Fed head compared the growth of cryptocurrencies to other technologies, such as railroads, telephones, and the internet, stressing the importance of developing a regulatory framework that will prevent malicious use cases of the likes of terrorism financing.

#Federal Reserve
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ripple Helps Wire 96 Million XRP Once It Sends 800 Million Back to Escrow
03/02/2022 - 16:38
Ripple Helps Wire 96 Million XRP Once It Sends 800 Million Back to Escrow
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Here’s How Much SHIB Needs to Be Destroyed by SHIB Burners: Founder of SHIB Burning Business
03/02/2022 - 16:38
Here’s How Much SHIB Needs to Be Destroyed by SHIB Burners: Founder of SHIB Burning Business
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image SHIB Enters the Fashion World, 200,000 BTC Moved by Whales, Jeremy Hogan Expects No Delays in XRP Case Discovery: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/02/2022 - 16:26
SHIB Enters the Fashion World, 200,000 BTC Moved by Whales, Jeremy Hogan Expects No Delays in XRP Case Discovery: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina