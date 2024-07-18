    Shiba Inu Exec Issues Crucial Shibarium Game Update

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Eternity game getting spotlighted in community
    Thu, 18/07/2024 - 9:16
    Shiba Inu Exec Issues Crucial Shibarium Game Update
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) marketing lead LucieSHIB has hinted at a major Shibarium update surrounding the layer-2 protocol’s gaming ecosystem. The executive, quoting SHIB Games Lead Angel, clarified that all cards built on the Shiba Eternity platform are non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with defined use cases on Shibarium.

    Advertisement

    Shibarium gaming evolution

    Shibarium has a lot of unharnessed potential; however, these are not completely utilized at the moment. The trend is changing as a lot of innovation is ongoing behind the scenes to bring out the best of the scaling solution.

    Related
    $230 Million Hack Stuns India's Largest Exchange: Shiba Inu (SHIB) and PEPE Among Affected
    Thu, 07/18/2024 - 08:15
    $230 Million Hack Stuns India's Largest Exchange: Shiba Inu (SHIB) and PEPE Among Affected
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    In a recent update shared on X, Angel noted that holders of Shibaeternity NFTs can store them securely stored in their connected smart wallet. With an update that will go live very soon, the developer noted that these NFTs might soon be tradable on the Shib Marketplace.

    If these projected moves are accomplished, it might bode well for the broader goal of transforming Shiba Inu into a diversified and community-centric ecosystem. As a Play-2-Earn (P2E) venture, the Shiba Eternity game will reward some of the most loyal backers. These include those that have been with the protocol since the Web2 days.

    Though the exact timeline for the Shiba Eternity game has not been unveiled yet, the prospects are resounding with the community as a whole.

    Shiba Inu boost

    Beyond the gaming innovation on Shibarium, innovators are beginning to explore other initiatives that can attract the right users to the layer-2 network.

    Though the proof of adoption on Shibarium generally dwindles, the protocol has a couple of milestones attributed to it. With more than 1,810,202 wallets registered on-chain, 5,827,076 total blocks and 417,944,005 transactions, Shibarium is registering its mark in the Web3 world.

    Related
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets With 450% New Users
    Tue, 07/16/2024 - 11:45
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets With 450% New Users
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    All of these are poised to boost the Shiba Inu token, whose price might soar in the near term. At the time of writing, the token is down 0.43% to $0.00001741.

    #Shibarium #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image XRP Price Takes U-Turn: What's Next?
    Jul 18, 2024 - 9:09
    XRP Price Takes U-Turn: What's Next?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image $230 Million Hack Stuns India's Largest Exchange: Shiba Inu (SHIB) and PEPE Among Affected
    Jul 18, 2024 - 9:09
    $230 Million Hack Stuns India's Largest Exchange: Shiba Inu (SHIB) and PEPE Among Affected
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Legendary Trader Brandt Issues Major Bitcoin Warning
    Jul 18, 2024 - 9:09
    Legendary Trader Brandt Issues Major Bitcoin Warning
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Unlocking Crypto Trading: WEEX VP Andrew Weiner Present All-In One Exchange Platform
    Poodlana Goes Live: The New Crypto Everyone's Been Waiting For
    Venom Announces Deepcoin Spot & Futures Listings
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Exec Issues Crucial Shibarium Game Update
    XRP Price Takes U-Turn: What's Next?
    $230 Million Hack Stuns India's Largest Exchange: Shiba Inu (SHIB) and PEPE Among Affected
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD