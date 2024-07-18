Shiba Inu Exec Issues Crucial Shibarium Game Update

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) marketing lead LucieSHIB has hinted at a major Shibarium update surrounding the layer-2 protocol’s gaming ecosystem. The executive, quoting SHIB Games Lead Angel, clarified that all cards built on the Shiba Eternity platform are non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with defined use cases on Shibarium.

Shibarium gaming evolution

Shibarium has a lot of unharnessed potential; however, these are not completely utilized at the moment. The trend is changing as a lot of innovation is ongoing behind the scenes to bring out the best of the scaling solution.

All cards ( from @shibaeternity ) are NFTs on the #Shibarium network," Shib Games lead, Angel, explained, "securely stored in your connected smart wallet, which you can trade in the Shib Marketplace. ( coming soon)



In a recent update shared on X, Angel noted that holders of Shibaeternity NFTs can store them securely stored in their connected smart wallet. With an update that will go live very soon, the developer noted that these NFTs might soon be tradable on the Shib Marketplace.

If these projected moves are accomplished, it might bode well for the broader goal of transforming Shiba Inu into a diversified and community-centric ecosystem. As a Play-2-Earn (P2E) venture, the Shiba Eternity game will reward some of the most loyal backers. These include those that have been with the protocol since the Web2 days.

Though the exact timeline for the Shiba Eternity game has not been unveiled yet, the prospects are resounding with the community as a whole.

Shiba Inu boost

Beyond the gaming innovation on Shibarium, innovators are beginning to explore other initiatives that can attract the right users to the layer-2 network.

Though the proof of adoption on Shibarium generally dwindles, the protocol has a couple of milestones attributed to it. With more than 1,810,202 wallets registered on-chain, 5,827,076 total blocks and 417,944,005 transactions, Shibarium is registering its mark in the Web3 world.

All of these are poised to boost the Shiba Inu token, whose price might soar in the near term. At the time of writing, the token is down 0.43% to $0.00001741.