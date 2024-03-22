Attention Shiba Inu Holders: Vital Insights Unveiled for SHIB Names

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

D3, an official identity service provider for Web3 Communities and a Shiba Inu partner, shares pertinent information with the Shib community regarding SHIB names.

Advertisement

Shib Names, which debuted on March 6, has received tremendous attention and adoption from the Shib Army, indicating a strong interest in innovative Web3 solutions.

Hey #ShibArmy! If you had a #ShibName stuck in the Mantra smart contract during the transition from SNS to D3, your names have now been unlocked and sent to your wallets 💪 pic.twitter.com/9SivRFTXez — D3 (@D3inc) March 21, 2024

This initiative, which stems from Shib's partnership with D3, entails applying for and getting the ".shib" top-level domain (TLD). This strategic approach has the potential to improve the onboarding process for the Shib Army's next billion members.

Important information by D3

In October 2023, Shiba Inu unveiled the Shib Name Service on Shibarium, marking the first step toward building Shibdentity, a decentralized identity platform that allows users to own and control their digital identities.

The Shib Name Service (SNS), which is a part of the Shibdentity ecosystem, has now become Shib Names, officially known as SHIB Name Tokens.

In this light, the existing .shib names from the Shib Name Service (SNS) have been transitioned to the new platform provided by D3, offering users their upgraded shib names from D3 directly in their wallets.

D3 issued a piece of important information to SHIB holders in this regard, indicating that users who had a ShibName stuck in the Mantra smart contract during the transition from SNS to D3 have now had their names unlocked and sent to their wallets.

Shib Name recently unveiled its first chapter through its early access launch. Looking ahead, public access to Shib Names is scheduled for March 26, followed by the introduction of the D3 Marketplace. This marketplace allows users to purchase, sell and make offers on Shib names, making it easier to get their desired "grail" names.