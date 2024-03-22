    Attention Shiba Inu Holders: Vital Insights Unveiled for SHIB Names

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Important information about SHIB names revealed to Shiba Inu community
    Fri, 22/03/2024 - 11:40
    Attention Shiba Inu Holders: Vital Insights Unveiled for SHIB Names
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    D3, an official identity service provider for Web3 Communities and a Shiba Inu partner, shares pertinent information with the Shib community regarding SHIB names.

    Advertisement

    Shib Names, which debuted on March 6, has received tremendous attention and adoption from the Shib Army, indicating a strong interest in innovative Web3 solutions. 

    This initiative, which stems from Shib's partnership with D3, entails applying for and getting the ".shib" top-level domain (TLD). This strategic approach has the potential to improve the onboarding process for the Shib Army's next billion members.

    Important information by D3

    In October 2023, Shiba Inu unveiled the Shib Name Service on Shibarium, marking the first step toward building Shibdentity, a decentralized identity platform that allows users to own and control their digital identities.

    The Shib Name Service (SNS), which is a part of the Shibdentity ecosystem, has now become Shib Names, officially known as SHIB Name Tokens.

    In this light, the existing .shib names from the Shib Name Service (SNS) have been transitioned to the new platform provided by D3, offering users their upgraded shib names from D3 directly in their wallets.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Critical Security Warning Issued to SHIB Holders: Details

    D3 issued a piece of important information to SHIB holders in this regard, indicating that users who had a ShibName stuck in the Mantra smart contract during the transition from SNS to D3 have now had their names unlocked and sent to their wallets.

    Shib Name recently unveiled its first chapter through its early access launch. Looking ahead, public access to Shib Names is scheduled for March 26, followed by the introduction of the D3 Marketplace. This marketplace allows users to purchase, sell and make offers on Shib names, making it easier to get their desired "grail" names.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Cardano (ADA) Price Holds Key Level: Two Scenarios on What Happens Next
    2024/03/22 11:36
    Cardano (ADA) Price Holds Key Level: Two Scenarios on What Happens Next
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Tether's $5.25 Billion Surge Sparks Speculation, Is This Good for Bitcoin (BTC)?
    2024/03/22 11:36
    Tether's $5.25 Billion Surge Sparks Speculation, Is This Good for Bitcoin (BTC)?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Ripple CTO’s Cryptic Tweet Mystifies XRP Community
    2024/03/22 11:36
    Ripple CTO’s Cryptic Tweet Mystifies XRP Community
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ApeX Protocol Launches ApeX Grid Bot With Negative 0.002% Fees across 45+ Perpetual Markets
    DONK.MEME Presale Goes Live: Is This The Next Solana's $BOME and DOGWIFHAT Meme Coin?
    MetaWin Raises the Bar for Transparency in Online Gaming
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Attention Shiba Inu Holders: Vital Insights Unveiled for SHIB Names
    Cardano (ADA) Price Holds Key Level: Two Scenarios on What Happens Next
    Tether's $5.25 Billion Surge Sparks Speculation, Is This Good for Bitcoin (BTC)?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD