    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 924% in Inflows Amid Price Breakout

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Surge continued in today's session, with Shiba Inu reaching highs of $0.00001976
    Fri, 27/09/2024 - 11:26
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 924% in Inflows Amid Price Breakout
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen a 924% surge in large holder inflows, an indicator that tracks funds going into whale-owned addresses. This significant increase comes amid a notable price breakout, capturing the attention of the market.

    Advertisement

    Large Holders' Inflows indicate that considerable buying activity is taking place. This is the case because many of these addresses buy on centralized exchanges and subsequently transfer their purchases to cold storage.

    According to IntoTheBlock data, Shiba Inu has had a 924.75% spike in large holder inflows this week, jumping from 603.55 billion SHIB on Sept. 25 to 3.79 trillion SHIB on Sept. 26.

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi Nakamoto Ally Confirms 'Uptober'
    SEC Expected to Appeal Ripple Case by Agency’s Former Lawyer
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Bullish DOGE Tweet: “Get Along Little Doggie”
    SHIB Lead Kusama Reacts with Mysterious Tweet As SHIB Price Breaks Out

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 203% in Volume as Price Makes Massive Breakout
    Thu, 09/26/2024 - 11:48
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 203% in Volume as Price Makes Massive Breakout
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Following a period of consolidation, SHIB's price broke through critical resistance levels, indicating a bullish trend. This breakout has been partly fueled by increased buying pressure from retail and institutional investors, bolstered by whale activity.

    According to IntoTheBlock data, over the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu has seen a 372.6% surge in large transaction volume, which denotes whale activity amounting to $169.27 million or 9.07 trillion SHIB in crypto terms.

    Shiba Inu soars to fresh highs amid whale activity surge

    Shiba Inu had a strong price increase in yesterday's trading session. The surge continued in today's session, with Shiba Inu reaching highs of $0.00001976.

    Article image
    SHIB/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    At the time of writing, SHIB was up 17% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001974. According to Santiment, Shiba Inu's rally to a 10-week price high comes on the back of major trading volume, token circulation and whale transactions.

    According to Santiment, Shiba Inu has increased 43% in the last nine days, with on-chain activity far higher than altcoin alternatives and other meme coins. In addition to volume, circulation and whale transactions reaching 10-week highs, social dominance has increased as well. This suggests that FOMO for SHIB is high right now, and the possibility of a local peak has increased.

    For SHIB to surpass its $0.000043 year-high made back in February, traders should wait for the high-bullish narratives to calm down slightly, Santiment wrote.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 27, 2024 - 10:55
    MicroStrategy's Portfolio Reaching $7 Billion Profit: Details
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 27, 2024 - 10:25
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Shoots up 33,818%, What's Going On?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 10:26
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Aug 31, 2024 - 11:00
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound in September?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Webs Week 2024 Delivers an Exceptional Networking and Knowledge Exchange Experience
    BITmarkets Releases End-Year Update Highlighting Key Crypto Game-Changers for 2024
    EOS Network significantly upgrades with 1-Second Transaction Finality
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 924% in Inflows Amid Price Breakout
    MicroStrategy's Portfolio Reaching $7 Billion Profit: Details
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Shoots up 33,818%, What's Going On?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD