Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu Bull Market in Danger? Top Analyst Warns of 422 Trillion SHIB Threat

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Whale threat worth trillions of Shiba Inu tokens looms over SHIB's bull run, analyst warns
Sun, 12/10/2023 - 09:38
Shiba Inu Bull Market in Danger? Top Analyst Warns of 422 Trillion SHIB Threat
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent analysis, renowned crypto analyst Ali Martinez has sounded the alarm on potential obstacles looming over the surging Shiba Inu (SHIB) token.

Advertisement

Despite the meme coin's impressive 55% growth over the past three months, Martinez's concerns are centered around a significant hurdle that could jeopardize SHIB's future growth trajectory.

Related
Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Teases Major Game-Changing Announcement

Martinez's analysis, relying on data from IntoTheBlock, reveals an eye-watering concentration of 422 trillion SHIB, held by nearly 90,000 addresses at an initial price of $0.000016. The sheer volume of these tokens, if unloaded simultaneously, could unleash a wave of selling pressure capable of denting SHIB's price and disrupting its current bullish momentum.

The apprehension arises from the potential consequences of such a massive sell-off. If these large-scale holders decide to liquidate their SHIB holdings, the market could be flooded with tokens, triggering a substantial price correction.

Adding to the complexity is the fact that these addresses are currently holding SHIB at a loss, intensifying the pressure on the token's value.

Break point

The burning question now is whether Shiba Inu can navigate this hurdle and sustain its growth. Despite the looming threat, SHIB has already experienced a commendable 22% surge since the beginning of December, breaching the coveted $0.00001 per SHIB mark.

""
SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

Nevertheless, the presence of this colossal concentration of tokens in whale wallets injects an element of uncertainty, casting doubt on the durability of SHIB's ongoing bullish run.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Cardano: Potential Short-Term ADA Pullback Predicted by Analyst
2023/12/10 09:36
Cardano: Potential Short-Term ADA Pullback Predicted by Analyst
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Blast L2 TVL Over $830 Million, Upgrade Announced by Paradigm
2023/12/10 09:36
Blast L2 TVL Over $830 Million, Upgrade Announced by Paradigm
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Solana's Bonk (BONK) Skyrockets by 213% in Just Days, Here Are Exciting Reasons
2023/12/10 09:36
Solana's Bonk (BONK) Skyrockets by 213% in Just Days, Here Are Exciting Reasons
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Shiba Inu Bull Market in Danger? Top Analyst Warns of 422 Trillion SHIB Threat
Shiba Inu Bull Market in Danger? Top Analyst Warns of 422 Trillion SHIB Threat
Cardano: Potential Short-Term ADA Pullback Predicted by Analyst
Cardano: Potential Short-Term ADA Pullback Predicted by Analyst
Blast L2 TVL Over $830 Million, Upgrade Announced by Paradigm
Blast L2 TVL Over $830 Million, Upgrade Announced by Paradigm
Solana's Bonk (BONK) Skyrockets by 213% in Just Days, Here Are Exciting Reasons
Solana's Bonk (BONK) Skyrockets by 213% in Just Days, Here Are Exciting Reasons
SHIB Price Analysis for December 9
SHIB Price Analysis for December 9
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 9
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 9
Bitcoin (BTC) Below $25,000: Chances Revealed by Seasoned Trader
Bitcoin (BTC) Below $25,000: Chances Revealed by Seasoned Trader
XRP Price Shoots 7% in First Major Bullish Run in Days, Where Is Price Heading?
XRP Price Shoots 7% in First Major Bullish Run in Days, Where Is Price Heading?
Cardano (ADA) Sets for Best Weekly Close Since 2021 Bull Run
Cardano (ADA) Sets for Best Weekly Close Since 2021 Bull Run
Elon Musk's Grok AI Good for Crypto Research? DeFi Analyst Makes Things Clear
Elon Musk's Grok AI Good for Crypto Research? DeFi Analyst Makes Things Clear
Show all
Advertisement
AD