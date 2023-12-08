Top 10 SHIB Wallets Revealed, Here's Who Holds Biggest Shiba Inu Chunk

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Etherscan crypto tracking platform, which shows data on various Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, has revealed the list of SHIB holders and their balances. Here are top wallets that hold the biggest amounts of Shiba Inu meme coin and the largest one among the top ten addresses.

Advertisement

Here’s SHIB holding wallet number 1

According to the aforementioned data source, among the top seven SHIB holders are large and well famous cryptocurrency market players – OKX exchange (7th position), it holds 1.0721% of the SHIB circulating supply evaluated at $107,748,687.83 (10,721,262,471,103 SHIB).

On the 5th position sits popular trading platform Robinhood with 20,000,001,218,987 SHIB – that is 2% of the supply worth $201,000,012.25. Robinhood is followed by two Binance wallets – "Binance 8" and "Binance 28". They hold 31,000,000,000,000 and 40,725,253,923,695 SHIB respectively – 4.0726% and 4.2239% of the circulating supply.

Holders number six and two are anonymous addresses. Finally, Shiba Inu wallet number one, with the largest amount of SHIB stored in it is, ironically, Shiba Inu’s dead-end “Null” wallet -6942069. This is one of the wallets where all the burned Shiba Inu tokens are sent and then automatically locked. It holds a mind-blowing 410,369,185,421,021 SHIB meme coins worth $4,124,210,313 and comprising 41.0376% of the supply circulating in the market.

One of major exchange Crypto.com’s wallets with its SHIB holdings of 7,317,629,560,565 SHIB sits in the 7th position on this list.

Etherscan has also shown that the number of SHIB holders has increased by 0.020% within the last 24 hours, which is equal to an additional 1,355,811 holders of the prominent canine cryptocurrency.

Burner of enormous 8.2 billion SHIB exposed

Earlier this week, the Shibburn wallet tracker revealed that the SHIB burn rate had jumped by a shocking 7,686,774.46% with 8,241,856,589 SHIB in a single transaction transferred to an unspendable wallet.

The mysterious burner of this tremendous SHIB lump was none other but the Shiba Inu team, according to the Etherscan data and a Telegram message in the “Shibarium Tech” channel a few days ago.

These 8.2 billion SHIB were raised on Shibarium from transaction fees. Lead developer Shytoshi Kusama then promised even bigger SHIB burns in the future.