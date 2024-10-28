Strategic Upgrade for Shibarium Revealed by SHIB Team

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu’s pseudonymous marketing lead, Lucie has announced that an important upgrade for Shibarium NFT holders is coming. Now, these holders are going to have enhanced opportunities using their Shiboshi non-fungible tokens.

"Shiboshis strategic upgrade"

Lucie shared the details of what she called an upcoming “strategic upgrade” for holders of Shiboshi NFTs. The marketing lead revealed that those users that hold Shiboshis are going see “Big things are on the way for Shiboshis on Shibarium.” In particular, there will be “new opportunities and exciting ways to engage.”

Among those new opportunities, Lucie tweeted, will be enhanced utility for Shiboshis – the NFTs are going to obtain “new features and roles,” thus creating more value and ways to participate in the ecosystem. She also mentioned “exclusive events and rewards.” Those are planned and will offer “Shiboshi holders chances to earn and connect within the community.”

The third one is that Shiboshis will be actively engaged in future expansions across the SHIB ecosystem, “opening doors for unique interactions and potential benefits.”

Lucie summarized that “the whole thing is about being strategic.”

Lucie's scam warning: "Stay sharp"

On Sunday, SHIB team executive Lucie published a message addressing the Shiba Inu community and urging them to stay alert against multiple scammers that are operating these days in the crypto world.

She reminded the SHIB army that “scammers have no shame, no limits, and no boundaries” since they have “decided to deceive others for their own gain.”

In her scam-alert post, Lucie revealed methods used by scammers in order to lure their victims. The algorithm is as follows. First, they play the “positivity card,” pretending to be enthusiastic believers in the hope of “infecting” their potential victims with hope as well.

Another method is “seeking sympathy,” when scammers start telling the community heartbreaking stories “of sudden illness, accidents, or other hardships.” They can also set up fake charity scams and use AI to create or adjust ready images. The only way to tell what is a real project or charity and what is a scam, according to Lucie, is to not blindly trust anything online.