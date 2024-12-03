Advertisement
    New SHIB Burn Contract Announced as Part of New Shibarium Mainnet Upgrade

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Big new Shibarium upgrade announced by Shiba Inu team
    Tue, 3/12/2024 - 14:18
    New SHIB Burn Contract Announced as Part of New Shibarium Mainnet Upgrade
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The official X account of the layer-2 blockchain Shibarium @ShibariumNet spreads the word about launching major upgrades for the Shibarium mainnet.

    Heimdall and Bor hardforks upgraded

    The tweet revealed that the upgrade includes the recent updates on the Heimdall and Bor hardforks, as well as a new contract for burning SHIB meme coins. According to the post, the current upgrade makes the Shibarium mainnet compatible with Ethereum’s Dencun hardfork and the features that it brought to the second largest blockchain platform.

    The guidance documents published by the team recommend to first run the Heimdall upgrade and then move on to upgrading the Bor features. The latest version of Heimdall allows users to conduct seamless operations in the post-Dencun environment, according to the documents.

    As for the Bor upgrade, it places focus on boosted performance, higher security and blockchain management. It also includes a new SHIB burn contract. The description says that the burn contract has been upgraded “to support exciting future updates and enhancements.”

    New SHIB burn contract to be integrated

    The new SHIB burn contract will be incorporated at block 8200512. No details of it have been revealed, except that this new release will bring a significant new feature, which “will help reduce the total token supply, providing additional value for holders.”

    An important warning was also made that, before downloading the upgraded hardfork versions, node runners need to update their nodes to the latest versions too.

    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    2.02 billion SHIB destroyed

    As reported by U.Today earlier, over the past 24 hours, the SHIB army has managed to destroy an eye-popping amount of meme coins – 2,022,950,833 SHIB. Nearly all of this staggering meme coin amount was burned in a single transfer, which carried 2,020,624,700 SHIB. This took the overall SHIB burn rate up 3,162.56%.

    In the comments to the X post published by the Shibburn tracker, Shiba Inu enthusiasts revealed that the mammoth SHIB burn was most likely made by the founder of the SquidGrow meme crypto, Shibtoshi. This week, he burned the aforementioned 2,020,624,700 SHIB, while last week he also destroyed 1,003,266,585 SHIB meme coins.

    Overall, with his help, the SHIB community managed to dispose of 3,162,301,655 SHIB in November.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

