Shiba Inu (SHIB) Payments Now Accepted by 3rd Largest US Furniture Retailer: Details

Shiba Inu (SHIB) can now be used to pay for furniture pieces at the third largest U.S. furniture retailer, Rooms To Go.

The top American furniture retailer now accepts cryptocurrencies, as payment processor BitPay shared a screenshot of the store's payment options. Additionally, users can take advantage of a limited 7% cashback when shopping with cryptocurrencies.

Rooms To Go, an American furniture store chain, was founded in September 1990 by Jeffrey and Morty Seaman when they sold Seaman Furniture Company. According to Furniture Today, Rooms To Go is the third largest furniture retailer in the U.S. with over 132 locations.

Aside from Shiba Inu, BitPay supports Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and five USD-pegged stablecoins (BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDC and USDP).

BitPay announced the addition of ApeCoin (APE) and Euro-backed stablecoin Euro Coin (EUROC) to the list of available cryptocurrencies in August.

Acceptance of cryptocurrency as payment continues to grow. As reported earlier by U.Today, luxury watch brands Hublot and Tag Heuer have indicated cryptocurrency acceptance as payment methods. Yacht companies, fast food delivery company UberEats and luxury fashion brand Gucci are not left off this exhaustive list.

Shiba Inu developer teases surprise on October 1

After the official announcement of "download day" of the Shib CCG game, Shiba Eternity, was made earlier today, the SHIB lead developer has taken to Twitter to unveil the surprise he has for Oct. 1.

He wrote, "I'm excited. Been playing ShibaEternity for a while now and absolutely love it. Won some games and lost some to amazing Shibians worldwide. I can't wait to see you all in the Dogjo. On Oct 1, I will release all the lore and plans for the game."

The Shiba Eternity game's launch is scheduled for Oct. 6, 2022, according to the latest announcement.