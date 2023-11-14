Advertisement
SHIB Partner Bad Idea AI (BAD) Now Supported by This Second Biggest DEX

article image
Yuri Molchan
BAD coin listed by another exchange as its utility expands gradually
Tue, 11/14/2023 - 15:25
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Bad Idea AI project's native token BAD has now been listed by yet another crypto trading platform.

This time, it was popular DeFi platform and DEX ThorChain. In the X post, the BAD team reminded the community that ThorChain is the second largest decentralized exchange by trading volume after Uniswap.

Now, BAD is swappable on ThorChain.

BAD sees listing streak by crypto exchanges

A few days ago, on Nov. 11, the official X account of Bad Idea AI spread the word about another listing happening – BAD became supported by the Bilaxy exchange based in Seychelles. This is the eighth exchange that has added support for BAD.

Over the past few months, BAD has been listed by a variety of crypto trading platforms, including Australian platform GroveX, top exchange MEXC and many others.

Bad Idea AI emerged as the tech world becomes more and more interested in the prospects of using artificial intelligence. This project was launched for experimental and educational purposes, and this year they announced a partnership with the Shiba Inu team and their Layer-2 blockchain Shibarium.

BAD currently has nearly 14,000 holders and occupies 621st place on the CoinMarketCap scale of cryptos. BAD is exchanging hands at $0.00000004087, showing a nearly 4% drop over the last 24 hours.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) May Drop to $30,200 Level If This Scenario Plays Out: Analyst

BAD and SHIB team collaboration

The lead developer of SHIB, pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama, shared this fall that he was in contact with several members of the BAD team, and they had a discussion about AI-based projects and initiatives that BAD and Shibarium would build together in the future.

So far, a Bad Idea AI bot has been launched on the Shibarium Tech channel on Telegram, which helps SHIB users by providing information for them. The bot will analyze market trends and predict outcomes of various strategies.

About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
