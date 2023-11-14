SHIB Partner Bad Idea AI (BAD) Now Supported by This Second Biggest DEX

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bad Idea AI project's native token BAD has now been listed by yet another crypto trading platform.

This time, it was popular DeFi platform and DEX ThorChain. In the X post, the BAD team reminded the community that ThorChain is the second largest decentralized exchange by trading volume after Uniswap.

Now, BAD is swappable on ThorChain.

The $Bad token is now supported & swappable on @THORChain #DEX



This #Dex is now the second largest trading Dex by volume right behind @Uniswap pic.twitter.com/Gai7ZUh9ow — Bad Idea AI (@badideaai) November 13, 2023

BAD sees listing streak by crypto exchanges

A few days ago, on Nov. 11, the official X account of Bad Idea AI spread the word about another listing happening – BAD became supported by the Bilaxy exchange based in Seychelles. This is the eighth exchange that has added support for BAD.

Over the past few months, BAD has been listed by a variety of crypto trading platforms, including Australian platform GroveX, top exchange MEXC and many others.

Bad Idea AI emerged as the tech world becomes more and more interested in the prospects of using artificial intelligence. This project was launched for experimental and educational purposes, and this year they announced a partnership with the Shiba Inu team and their Layer-2 blockchain Shibarium.

BAD currently has nearly 14,000 holders and occupies 621st place on the CoinMarketCap scale of cryptos. BAD is exchanging hands at $0.00000004087, showing a nearly 4% drop over the last 24 hours.

BAD and SHIB team collaboration

The lead developer of SHIB, pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama, shared this fall that he was in contact with several members of the BAD team, and they had a discussion about AI-based projects and initiatives that BAD and Shibarium would build together in the future.

So far, a Bad Idea AI bot has been launched on the Shibarium Tech channel on Telegram, which helps SHIB users by providing information for them. The bot will analyze market trends and predict outcomes of various strategies.