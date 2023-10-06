SHIB Official Hints At Christmas Giveaway with 4 Major Shibarium Partners

Lucie, the official marketing specialist of the SHIB developer team, has taken to X app to address top Shiba Inu and Shibarium partner projects and invite them to organize a Christmas party and a SHIB giveaway together on Discord.

Lucie tagged the partners that SHIB want to join them during the party – the Italian fast food chain Welly’s, Bad Idea AI project, Unification and Shibacals Collaboration Studio.

Lucie pointed out that they need to send it a representative from each project who will bring “gifts” for the lucky winners from the SHIB community who will take part in the giveaway. Besides, Lucie mentioned that the following Shibarium projects’ reps will be present – BONE, LEASH, SHIB, Shiboshis and Shiba Inu Metaverse.

Hey #Shibarium partners!



What if we had a Christmas party on the Shibarium Discord?



All you need to do is bring some "gifts" for lucky winners and send a representative who will introduce your projects.



— 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | ✨Shibarium✨ (@LucieSHIB) October 6, 2023

Lucie exposes recent crypto impostors

Aside from that X post about the upcoming Christmas party, earlier today, Lucie published a note about imposters who pretend to be members of the Shiba Inu team.

Lucie called on crypto exchanges and portals to carefully check people who contact them, claiming they represent Shiba Inu.

Dear Exchanges and Portals,



I kindly urge you to exercise utmost caution when approached by individuals claiming to be part of the Shiba Team. Today, I received three DMs from impostors attempting to deceive.



— 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | ✨Shibarium✨ (@LucieSHIB) October 6, 2023

She shared that just today she had received three direct messages from impostors who made an attempt to deceive her. No details of that were mentioned in the X post. Lucie immediately blocked them. She stated that SHIB team and herself deeply scrutinize every new contact and they “take immediate action to block anyone who fails to promptly provide information on how to verify their credentials.”

SHIB admin’s account hacked for fake BONE giveaway promotion

Staying alert is vitally important these days, she insists, especially after the recent case when Ragnar, one of the SHIB admins on Telegram, had his TG account compromised and the imposters then began to offer a fake BONE token giveaway on Telegram. Luckily, the admin quickly managed to recover control over his account, changed the device and the password to his Telegram profile.

Lucie added that “these incidents are happening more frequently, highlighting the importance of being vigilant against potential scammers.”