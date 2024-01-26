SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Changes Location on Twitter, SHIB Army Puzzled

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A Shiba Inu-focused Twitter/X account whose owner belongs to the Japanese SHIB army, @kuro_9696_9696, has shared a screenshot of the X account of the Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, pointing out a change in Kusama’s location mark.

Shytoshi Kusama in Singapore?

According to it, the pseudonymous leader of the SHIB developer team is currently in Singapore. The SHIB community responded with mixed comments to that tweet.

Some tweeted that the leader of SHIB developers is having some time to himself. Several SHIB fans criticized Kusama and the SHIB development team for lack of activity, which, allegedly, leaves the Shiba Inu community on its own.

Similar thoughts were voiced by the SHIB community in May last year, when Kusama changed his location tag for “Japan.”

Shytoshi Kusama changes his location mark on Twitter occasionally, and every time it causes waves of puzzled and/or supportive comments from the community.

New SHIB burn era about to arrive

Earlier this week, Shiba Inu’s marketing lead expert Lucie tweeted that the SHIB team is launching a new era in SHIB burns, referring the community to a Shiba Magazine issue released prior to her tweet.

Currently, SHIB developers have started transitioning the layer-2 blockchain Shibarium’s Puppynet from one Ethereum-based network to another – from Goerli to Sepolia. This will ensure faster transactions, improved functionalities of smart contracts and overall a better user experience.

Aside from that, the developers are currently busy launching an automated system of burning Shiba Inu meme coins in exchange for the manual system used previously.

In November, December and January so far, the SHIB development team has burned more than 40 billion SHIB in five massive transactions, where each one carried more than four trillion SHIB to unspendable blockchain addresses.

SHIB developers set aside a portion of the transaction fees paid by Shibarium users in BONE, convert them into SHIB and then send those mammoth-sized SHIB lumps to dead-end wallets.

The community also does their own burns. This week, however, daily burns were mostly negative, as only small amounts of Shiba Inu were destroyed. Over the last 24 hours, daily SHIB burns are 84% in the red, with 2,882,338 SHIB burned compared to the previous day.