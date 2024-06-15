SHIB Insider Reveals Game-Changing Shiba Inu Update

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu team member Lucie recently revealed a crucial update regarding the Shiba Inu collectible card game Shiba Eternity.

According to Lucie, the Shiba Eternity play-to-earn version is rapidly approaching its launch. Enthusiasts can already experience a taste of the game through its mobile version, where players can play and engage in training activities and earn Kibbles.

However, the blockchain version of Shiba Eternity is expected to bring an entirely new dimension to the game, offering unique features that will set it apart from the mobile experience.

Lucie outlined some hypothetical features of the blockchain version of Shiba Eternity. In the blockchain version, the upcoming Shiba Inu token, Treat is expected to play a significant role. While the specifics are still under wraps, Treat tokens could be integral to gameplay mechanics and rewards.

The blockchain version will likely incorporate BONE, another token in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, allowing users to shop within the game using BONE. This feature could enhance the utility of BONE and create more demand for the token.

Ownership of Shiboshis, the exclusive Shiba Inu NFTs, will be a key aspect of Shiba Eternity. Players will only be able to play with specific Shiboshis if they own the corresponding NFT or rent it from holders. This mechanism not only emphasizes the importance of Shiboshi NFTs but also creates a potential rental market within the game.

In addition, the Kibbles earned in the mobile version will become TREAT in the blockchain version, aligning with the in-game economy and enhancing the overall gameplay experience.

The blockchain version can potentially revolutionize how players interact with the Shiba Inu ecosystem and, according to Lucie, might drive transaction volumes and enhance token utility.

The game's mechanics may include features that lead to SHIB burns, potentially reducing the circulating supply and increasing the token's value.