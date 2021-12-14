SHIB Eyes Rebound Following Game Development Plans

News
Tue, 12/14/2021 - 10:33
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
SHIB price mulls rebound as game development plans progress
SHIB Eyes Rebound Following Game Development Plans
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu's game development plans seem to be gradually unfolding as SHIB's developer, Shytoshi Kusama, tweeted about the first meeting since the announcement of the Playside studio partnership. SHIB presently eyes a rebound after dipping to lows of $0.00003160 during the Dec. 13 market sell-off.

Recently, Shiba Inu Games announced its partnership with PlaySide Studios, Australia's largest video game developer. The purpose of the collaboration was to develop a new game based on the "Shiboshi" non-fungible token collection over the next eight months.

According to SHIB developer, Shytoshi Kusama:

While Shiba Inu is a decentralized community, Shiba Inu Games is focused on working with amazing consultants and contractors to build an incredible first version of the Shiboshi game. This game will be primarily for mobile.

Along those lines, SHIB onboarded William Volk, an American mobile game developer, publisher and founder of Deep State Games, as Shiba Inu Games' consultant in late November.

SHIB price eyes rebound

Shiba Inu's price slid to lows of $0.00003160 on Dec. 13 amid a broad-based market sell-off. While slightly rebounding to presently trade at $0.0000332, SHIB bulls still have the $0.000040 level to contend with.

The SHIB/USD pair has revealed a falling wedge pattern on its daily chart. From a technical perspective, Shiba Inu could likely consolidate briefly before a breakout materializes. With the breakout from the falling wedge pattern underway, Shiba Inu could test the $0.000030 level as support if the price declines.

#SHIB News #Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Polygon Launches Burning Mechanism Similar to Ethereum's, Here's What It Means
12/14/2021 - 13:25
Polygon Launches Burning Mechanism Similar to Ethereum's, Here's What It Means
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Top 10 Non-Exchange ETH Whales Hold Way More ETH Than Top Exchange Wallets
12/14/2021 - 12:57
Top 10 Non-Exchange ETH Whales Hold Way More ETH Than Top Exchange Wallets
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image $56 Million ETH Bought by Crypto Hedge Fund Three Arrows Amid Dips
12/14/2021 - 11:46
$56 Million ETH Bought by Crypto Hedge Fund Three Arrows Amid Dips
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide