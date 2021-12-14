SHIB Eyes Rebound Following Game Development Plans

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu's game development plans seem to be gradually unfolding as SHIB's developer, Shytoshi Kusama, tweeted about the first meeting since the announcement of the Playside studio partnership. SHIB presently eyes a rebound after dipping to lows of $0.00003160 during the Dec. 13 market sell-off.

GREAT first meeting with .@PlaysideStudios & @william_volk!!!! #shibarmy This is going to be so EPIC. — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) December 14, 2021

Recently, Shiba Inu Games announced its partnership with PlaySide Studios, Australia's largest video game developer. The purpose of the collaboration was to develop a new game based on the "Shiboshi" non-fungible token collection over the next eight months.

According to SHIB developer, Shytoshi Kusama:

While Shiba Inu is a decentralized community, Shiba Inu Games is focused on working with amazing consultants and contractors to build an incredible first version of the Shiboshi game. This game will be primarily for mobile.

Along those lines, SHIB onboarded William Volk, an American mobile game developer, publisher and founder of Deep State Games, as Shiba Inu Games' consultant in late November.

SHIB price eyes rebound

Shiba Inu's price slid to lows of $0.00003160 on Dec. 13 amid a broad-based market sell-off. While slightly rebounding to presently trade at $0.0000332, SHIB bulls still have the $0.000040 level to contend with.

The SHIB/USD pair has revealed a falling wedge pattern on its daily chart. From a technical perspective, Shiba Inu could likely consolidate briefly before a breakout materializes. With the breakout from the falling wedge pattern underway, Shiba Inu could test the $0.000030 level as support if the price declines.