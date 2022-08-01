SHIB, DOGE Now Accepted by Hublot Giant

Elite watchmaking company now accepting regular crypto and meme coins for its products

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Switzerland-based elite watchmaker, Hublot, which was founded in 1980, has recognized digital currencies, as well as so-called meme coins, as a legal means of exchange.

Hublot teams up with crypto payments provider

The watchmaking giant has inked a strategic partnership with BitPay, a crypto payments processing platform.

Now, customers can get themselves Hublot watches, paying with 13 digital currencies, including not only flagship Bitcoin and second most popular coin Ethereum, but also canine coins Shiba Inu and DOGE, as well as Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, stablecoins USDC, DAI, etc.

There is also a choice of crypto wallets for payment in this Hublot partnership deal with BitPay; clients can choose between BitPay Wallet, Coinbase Wallet, Exodus and others — a hundred wallets in total.

Ads

Payments of not more than $30,000 at a time can be made via BitPay to buy watches here.

Crypto adoption via BitPay keeps growing

A week ago, U.Today covered that BitPay entered into a partnership deal with one of the oldest business travel companies in the Swiss market, Kuoni Business Travel. It was set up 116 years ago in 1906.

Now, business travel via this giant can be organized via crypto payments, where Bitcoin, Ethereum, SHIB, DOGE and other cryptos are accepted.

Over the past few years, BitPay has made numerous partnerships in many European countries and the U.S., expanding crypto adoption around the world significantly.