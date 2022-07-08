Shiba Inu Now Accepted for Payment on This Online Sneaker Marketplace

Shiba Inu can now be used to buy sneakers online

According to recent tweets, Shiba Inu can now be used to buy sneakers online. SHIB has become a payment method on the Dripto online marketplace that allows users to buy and sell sneakers, apparel and luxury accessories.

Today $SHIB became a payment method at #dripto @driptotoken online marketplace built from scratch to accept #cryptocurrency. It is possible to spend SHIB to buy #sneakers online! Shib is a real world utility now! Remember this day! Congrats!https://t.co/CrlDSjtwe1 — Inna Dripto (@ennadryp) July 7, 2022

Also, a global enterprise software provider, SAP, has signed a partnership with BitPay that will allow the acceptance of cryptocurrencies for its solutions. SAP Commerce Cloud already provides integration with different payment service providers for various payment options.

Did you see the latest from SAP Sapphire? - SAP services now delivered on @IBM Cloud for Financial Services - SAP recently signed an agreement with BitPay for #crypto adoption & much more: https://t.co/uRMR8xjo9Y pic.twitter.com/8RsLrVT3CX — Nicolas Plocharski (@NicolasPlo1) July 8, 2022

It says the move to accept cryptocurrency comes as customers increasingly expect SAP to enable them to interact with crypto and decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling payments, financial services and crypto accounting. BitPay announced support for Shiba Inu in December 2021.

More than 78 million SHIB burned

According to the Shibburn Twitter handle, there have been over 78,446,020 SHIB tokens burned in the last 24 hours in nine transactions have been made.

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 78,446,020 $SHIB tokens burned and 9 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnyZel to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. #shibarmy — Shibburn (@shibburn) July 8, 2022

As reported by U.Today, stock brokerage app Robinhood now enables its users to transfer Shiba Inu and other available digital assets in and out of the platform. Shiba Inu went live on Robinhood in April.

According to WhaleStats, SHIB now ranks among the top 10 by trading volume among the 100 biggest ETH whales in the last 24 hours. Large transactions have also increased by 54% in the past day, according to data from IntoTheBlock. A transaction is often more than $100,000, and large transaction spikes are sometimes associated with increased activity from whales who are either buying or selling.

Shiba Inu was trading up 5.54% at $0.000011.