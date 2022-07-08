Shiba Inu Now Accepted for Payment on This Online Sneaker Marketplace

Fri, 07/08/2022 - 10:44
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu can now be used to buy sneakers online
According to recent tweets, Shiba Inu can now be used to buy sneakers online. SHIB has become a payment method on the Dripto online marketplace that allows users to buy and sell sneakers, apparel and luxury accessories.

Also, a global enterprise software provider, SAP, has signed a partnership with BitPay that will allow the acceptance of cryptocurrencies for its solutions. SAP Commerce Cloud already provides integration with different payment service providers for various payment options.

It says the move to accept cryptocurrency comes as customers increasingly expect SAP to enable them to interact with crypto and decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling payments, financial services and crypto accounting. BitPay announced support for Shiba Inu in December 2021.

More than 78 million SHIB burned

According to the Shibburn Twitter handle, there have been over 78,446,020 SHIB tokens burned in the last 24 hours in nine transactions have been made.

As reported by U.Today, stock brokerage app Robinhood now enables its users to transfer Shiba Inu and other available digital assets in and out of the platform. Shiba Inu went live on Robinhood in April.

According to WhaleStats, SHIB now ranks among the top 10 by trading volume among the 100 biggest ETH whales in the last 24 hours. Large transactions have also increased by 54% in the past day, according to data from IntoTheBlock. A transaction is often more than $100,000, and large transaction spikes are sometimes associated with increased activity from whales who are either buying or selling.

Shiba Inu was trading up 5.54% at $0.000011.

