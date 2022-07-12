Shiba Inu: Businesses Can Now Accept SHIB for Fiat Directly Through This Feature

NOWpayments, the Shiba Inu-friendly crypto payments processor, continues to expand support for the meme cryptocurrency. This time, in partnership with Switchere crypto exchange, NOWPayments has launched an auto-conversion feature that would enable its merchants to exchange their SHIB funds for fiat directly without any intermediary transactions.
Hey, #SHIBARMY, another episode of The PartnerSHIB Saga is out🔥— NOWPayments (@NOWPayments_io) July 11, 2022
One more $SHIB use case:
Direct fiat withdrawals for @Shibtoken are available NOW 🐶
To celebrate this WOOF news, we prepared a new article 🎉@shibainuart @ShytoshiKusama @Switchere_comhttps://t.co/fCHBPyETeb
As of May, SHIB wrapped on the BNB Chain can now be accepted by merchants using NOWPayments. Earlier in 2022, the noncustodial cryptocurrency payments processor added a feature that enables businesses to burn a portion of the revenues they receive in Doge Killer (LEASH) or Shiba Inu (SHIB).
Shiba Inu holders have crossed 1.2 million mark
Shiba Inu holders continue to grow, crossing the 1.2 million mark. According to WhaleStats, the number of Shiba Inu holders stands at 1,200,301. An analysis of the top 100 Shiba Inu holders shows 23.61% of the average SHIB balance of these holders, a 15.29% increase in average SHIB value and a positive increase of 110% in netflow.
JUST IN: $SHIB @Shibtoken is back on top 10 by trading volume among 5000 biggest #ETH whales in the last 24hrs 🐳— WhaleStats (free data on crypto whales) (@WhaleStats) July 12, 2022
Peep the top 100 whales here: https://t.co/kOhHps8XBB
(and hodl $BBW to see data for the top 5000!)#SHIB #whalestats #babywhale #BBW pic.twitter.com/k8b6SxnwEo
This comes as Shiba Inu returns among the top 10 most purchased and also in trading volume among the 5,000 biggest ETH whales in the last 24 hours. Shiba Inu also ranked among the most used smart contracts among the top 2,000 ETH whales in the last 24 hours.
JUST IN: $COMP @compoundfinance now on top 10 purchased tokens among 5000 biggest #ETH whales in the last 24hrs 🐳— WhaleStats (free data on crypto whales) (@WhaleStats) July 12, 2022
We've also got #FTX Token, $SHIB, $AMP, $LINK & $PERP on the list 👀
Whale leaderboard: https://t.co/kOhHps8XBB#COMP #whalestats #babywhale #BBW pic.twitter.com/6ibJb7HVwl
According to the SHIB burn Twitter handle, there have been over 52,707,613 SHIB tokens burned and 15 transactions made in the last 24 hours.