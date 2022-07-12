Shiba Inu: Businesses Can Now Accept SHIB for Fiat Directly Through This Feature

Tue, 07/12/2022 - 14:18
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu holders continue to grow, crossing 1.2 million mark
Shiba Inu: Businesses Can Now Accept SHIB for Fiat Directly Through This Feature
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

NOWpayments, the Shiba Inu-friendly crypto payments processor, continues to expand support for the meme cryptocurrency. This time, in partnership with Switchere crypto exchange, NOWPayments has launched an auto-conversion feature that would enable its merchants to exchange their SHIB funds for fiat directly without any intermediary transactions.

As of May, SHIB wrapped on the BNB Chain can now be accepted by merchants using NOWPayments. Earlier in 2022, the noncustodial cryptocurrency payments processor added a feature that enables businesses to burn a portion of the revenues they receive in Doge Killer (LEASH) or Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Shiba Inu holders have crossed 1.2 million mark

Shiba Inu holders continue to grow, crossing the 1.2 million mark. According to WhaleStats, the number of Shiba Inu holders stands at 1,200,301. An analysis of the top 100 Shiba Inu holders shows 23.61% of the average SHIB balance of these holders, a 15.29% increase in average SHIB value and a positive increase of 110% in netflow.

This comes as Shiba Inu returns among the top 10 most purchased and also in trading volume among the 5,000 biggest ETH whales in the last 24 hours. Shiba Inu also ranked among the most used smart contracts among the top 2,000 ETH whales in the last 24 hours.

According to the SHIB burn Twitter handle, there have been over 52,707,613 SHIB tokens burned and 15 transactions made in the last 24 hours.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image "Bare-Faced Lie": Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Hits Back at Proof-of-Stake Critics
07/12/2022 - 15:39
"Bare-Faced Lie": Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Hits Back at Proof-of-Stake Critics
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Mike Novogratz Has Tattoos of Terra (LUNA), Celsius Protocol and Other Failed Cryptos
07/12/2022 - 15:08
Mike Novogratz Has Tattoos of Terra (LUNA), Celsius Protocol and Other Failed Cryptos
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin $20,000 Support Breached, But There Are 3 More Important Levels to Watch: Crypto Market Review, July 12
07/12/2022 - 14:53
Bitcoin $20,000 Support Breached, But There Are 3 More Important Levels to Watch: Crypto Market Review, July 12
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan