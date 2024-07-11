Advertisement
    PEPE on Track to Erase One Zero, Volume Needs Fresh Trigger

    Godfrey Benjamin
    PEPE's dramatic revival has one speed bump to watch
    Thu, 11/07/2024 - 9:28
    PEPE on Track to Erase One Zero, Volume Needs Fresh Trigger
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    There has been noticeable growth in the price of PEPE as it attempts to recover from previous sell-offs. Per data from CoinMarketCap, PEPE is about to erase one zero from its price in a move that might mark the biggest turnaround it has seen in weeks.

    PEPE performance metrics

    At the time of writing, PEPE is up by 0.32% in the past 24 hours to $0.000009242. While the growth rate was higher in previous hours, unexpected fluctuation is catching up with it already. However, should the meme coin reach additional growth records, it might push the price toward the $0.00001 mark.

    PEPE 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    The growth prospects of PEPE are clear, however, some metrics might stand in the way. The most obvious is the trading volume. As of this writing, interest in PEPE, as seen in the volume, is low, with this metric down 22.3% to $534,911,945.

    Beyond the volume, the historical data of PEPE suggests the token may recover little this month. Insights from Cryptorank show that PEPE has an average sell-off rate of 23% this month. This data comes from the record from July 2023, when the token closed down 23.8%.

    Thus far this month, it is already down by more than 22%.

    Sound PEPE economics

    PEPE recently demonstrated positive economics despite being a meme coin with a massive circulating supply. From the transfer of the token in and out of exchanges to its buy-up by whale addresses, PEPE has always attracted high networth individuals.

    PEPE is also always featured in index products involving tokens within its niche. This recognition is essential for its sustained relevance in the broader industry. In all of its strides thus far this year, PEPE has managed to keep its market capitalization at $3,879,229,405.

    #PEPE
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

