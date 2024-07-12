Advertisement
AD

    'When Conversation, Elon Musk': Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Silence

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama is challenging Elon Musk with bold question
    Fri, 12/07/2024 - 15:49
    'When Conversation, Elon Musk': Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Silence
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous lead developer of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem, recently granted his first interview, outlining a bold vision for the project's future. Kusama addressed speculation regarding his identity, clarifying he is not tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, despite past cryptic messages.

    Advertisement

    However, his closing remark on his X page – "Wen conversation Elon Musk? lol" – hinted at a potential future dialogue.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Lead Breaks Silence on Being Elon Musk, Shares Big SHIB Vision
    Fri, 07/12/2024 - 09:26
    Shiba Inu Lead Breaks Silence on Being Elon Musk, Shares Big SHIB Vision
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    'When Conversation, Elon Musk': Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Silence
    Bitcoin Skyrockets 350% From Cycle Lows: Analyst Notes Historical Trend
    Ripple CEO Spotlights XRP’s Groundbreaking Milestone
    Ethereum's Biggest Victory This Summer, Cardano (ADA) Unlikely to Break $0.40, Toncoin (TON) to Surge Toward $8 Again

    Kusama's recent appearances at conferences in Japan and India focused on ambitious expansion plans for the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Building on the groundwork laid by founder Ryoshi, the team has cultivated a thriving decentralized community within the Web3 landscape.

    Their ultimate objective? Establishing the first trillion-dollar decentralized economy.

    Dream or reality?

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) currently sits in 13th place in the ranking of top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization according to CoinMarketCap, with a figure of $9.56 billion. As of July 12, 2024, SHIB is priced around $0.00001649. This reflects a slight increase of around 2% compared to the previous 24 hours.

    Meanwhile, DOGE boasts a market cap of roughly $15.48 billion. To claim the top meme spot, the Shiba Inu token still needs a staggering increase of 63% at minimum.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    Related
    SHIB Haters Slammed by Top SHIB Executive in Critical Tweet
    Fri, 07/12/2024 - 11:29
    SHIB Haters Slammed by Top SHIB Executive in Critical Tweet
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    This climb for sure will not be a walk in the park. As things stand, SHIB's price would need a substantial boost, or DOGE's price would have to take a tumble, for the former to close the gap.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Cardano Welcomes New Releases Ahead of Chang Upgrade
    Jul 12, 2024 - 15:43
    Cardano Welcomes New Releases Ahead of Chang Upgrade
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Gas Fee Falls to New Low Amid ETF Buzz
    Jul 12, 2024 - 15:43
    Ethereum (ETH) Gas Fee Falls to New Low Amid ETF Buzz
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Altcoin Season Might Be on Horizon, According to Glassnode Cofounders
    Jul 12, 2024 - 15:43
    Altcoin Season Might Be on Horizon, According to Glassnode Cofounders
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    What is Cardano? The Ultimate Guide to Cardano Staking
    Shape the Future of Web3: Attend Malaysia Blockchain Night 2024
    CropBytes Ships Web3 PVP Battle Strategy Game in Just 7 Months
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'When Conversation, Elon Musk': Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Silence
    Cardano Welcomes New Releases Ahead of Chang Upgrade
    Ethereum (ETH) Gas Fee Falls to New Low Amid ETF Buzz
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD