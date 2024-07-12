'When Conversation, Elon Musk': Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Silence

Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous lead developer of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem, recently granted his first interview, outlining a bold vision for the project's future. Kusama addressed speculation regarding his identity, clarifying he is not tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, despite past cryptic messages.

However, his closing remark on his X page – "Wen conversation Elon Musk? lol" – hinted at a potential future dialogue.

Kusama's recent appearances at conferences in Japan and India focused on ambitious expansion plans for the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Building on the groundwork laid by founder Ryoshi, the team has cultivated a thriving decentralized community within the Web3 landscape.

Their ultimate objective? Establishing the first trillion-dollar decentralized economy.

Dream or reality?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) currently sits in 13th place in the ranking of top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization according to CoinMarketCap, with a figure of $9.56 billion. As of July 12, 2024, SHIB is priced around $0.00001649. This reflects a slight increase of around 2% compared to the previous 24 hours.

Meanwhile, DOGE boasts a market cap of roughly $15.48 billion. To claim the top meme spot, the Shiba Inu token still needs a staggering increase of 63% at minimum.

This climb for sure will not be a walk in the park. As things stand, SHIB's price would need a substantial boost, or DOGE's price would have to take a tumble, for the former to close the gap.