SHIB Burn Rate Flies up 9,562% – Almost Billion Shiba Inu 'Killed' in Single Transaction

Fri, 03/17/2023 - 09:56
article image
Yuri Molchan
Somebody burned nearly one billion Shiba Inu as price of coin went up 7.28% weekly
SHIB Burn Rate Flies up 9,562% – Almost Billion Shiba Inu 'Killed' in Single Transaction
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The SHIB burn rate has again demonstrated a massive rise as another astounding amount of meme coins was moved to "inferno" wallets. Over the past 24 hours, nearly a billion Shiba Inu coins were burned; that is slightly less than half of the SHIB amount that has been destroyed in the past seven days.

In the meantime, popular meme coin Shiba Inu has shown a rise of over 7.2% on a weekly basis.

Burn rate jumps 9,562%

According to data shared by the Shibburn tracking platform, the pace at which Shiba Inu tokens are being moved to dead wallets has spiked by a whopping 9,562% during the past 24 hours.

In total, 933,085,386 Shiba Inu were removed from circulation. However, nearly all of these SHIB were burned in merely one transfer that carried 924,150,949 SHIB five hours ago.

Compared to the overall number of SHIB removed from the circulating supply in the last week, this is slightly less than half. Shibburn shared that over the past seven days, the Shiba Inu army managed to burn 2,543,787,247 SHIB.

Two days ago, somebody also burned a staggering amount of these popular doggy-themed coins, but a smaller amount – 452,950,434 SHIB – in a single transfer to an unspendable wallet.

Related
Shiba Inu Lead Developer Urges YouTuber BitBoy to “Stop Fudding”

Burns accelerate despite Shibarium clone allegations

As reported by U.Today earlier, almost a week ago, on Saturday, the SHIB developer team finally kicked off the Layer 2 blockchain Shibarium in beta test version. The testnet is called Puppynet, with all the tokens and products on it being for test purposes only, as the lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has warned many times.

In a Medium post, Kusama confirmed that some SHIB will be taken out of circulation every time a transaction is made on Shibarium. This mechanism has been described many times before the release; a portion of the gas fees charged in BONE token will be converted to SHIB and then sent to dead wallets.

The joy was darkened by allegations that Puppynet is a clone of another testnet, Rinia. Puppynet carries the same ChainID number on it. However, Shytoshi rejected these allegations as FUD, stating that there will be several testnets to fix all the bugs that may emerge in the process of testing.

Shiba Inu is currently exchanging hands at $0.00001075, rising by 3.88% in the past 24 hours and over 7% during the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Shytoshi Kusama #Puppynet #Shibarium
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Ripple Partners With and Invests in Singaporean Fund to Accelerate Web3 Adoption
03/17/2023 - 09:39
Ripple Partners With and Invests in Singaporean Fund to Accelerate Web3 Adoption
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Cardano-Linked AI Token Soars 153%, Here's What's Driving Its Growth
03/17/2023 - 09:28
Cardano-Linked AI Token Soars 153%, Here's What's Driving Its Growth
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Cardano to Receive Fundamental Update
03/17/2023 - 09:01
Cardano to Receive Fundamental Update
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan