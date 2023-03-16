Shibarium Exposed as Clone, Shiba Inu Community Left in Turmoil

Shibarium, Layer 2 solution developed by Shiba Inu community, has been accused of being clone by member of Shiba Inu growth team; accusation stems from Shibarium's testnet having same chain ID as Rinia's testnet

Shibarium, a Layer-2 solution for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, has been accused of being a clone, causing turmoil within the community.

The accusation was made by Steve, a member of the Shiba Inu growth team, on the official Discord channel of the project. He noticed that Shibarium's testnet had the same chain ID as Rinia's testnet.

Steve believes that Shibarium took Rinia's testnet genesis file and forgot to change the Chain ID.

Rinia has been live and owned that chain ID since February. Steve also expressed his doubts that Shibarium could have taken the Chain ID from Rinia's testnet without the knowledge of Rinia's developer.

As reported by U.Today, the beta version was launched earlier this month.

Manipulation and lack of transparency

In addition to the clone accusation, there has been turmoil within the Shiba Inu community regarding the development team's transparency. Trophias, a member of the metaverse team that was working on Shibarium, claims that they were left in the dark about developments.

Trophias says that they were fired by Shibarium's lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, but were told by another member of the team that they were not fired. Trophias claims that Shytoshi has manipulated the entire team and refused to communicate with them.

Shytoshi, on the other hand, denies that he fired the metaverse team and claims that they had no prior knowledge of the Shiboshis bar that appeared on Shibarium's website.

A non-issue?

The lead developer says that he left the team "pending" while he and Marcie, another member of the team, were handling things after the SXSW event . Shytoshi claims that he cannot disclose everything at the moment but promises that the truth will be known soon.

Ringoshi Toitsu, the operator of the FUND Validator for Unification, tweeted that Shibarium is in beta. Any duplicate Chain ID is a non-issue, and they will deploy multiple nets to address any bugs found in the current Puppynet version.

Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya announced that they will be redeploying a new version of the beta network with a new chain ID, which will take approximately five days with documentation.

They explain that some chain IDs were randomly chosen for network deployment and were not registered anywhere at the time.

Lucie Sasinkova, a prominent member of the community who uses the handle @LucieSHIB, has noted that some people on Discord are coordinating attacks on the token, which could harm its value and reputation.

She claims that Kusama attempted to intervene and stop these attacks, but it seems that the damage has already been done. Sasinkova also mentioned that she warned about this happening two months ago.