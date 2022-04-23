SHIB Army Burns 287.3 Million Shiba, Boosting Burn Rate Massively

Another massive chunk of Shiba Inu has been incinerated, while the burn rate of the meme token has soared

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a recent tweet, the team of Shibburn Twitter account has spread the word about one more series of SHIB burns that has taken place in the past 24 hours.

In total, more than a quarter of a billion Shiba Inu has been destroyed.

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 287,321,056 $SHIB tokens burned and 12 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnyZel to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. #shibarmy — Shibburn (@shibburn) April 23, 2022

287.3 million SHIB removed from the market

Shibburn has shared data from their website, which says that in the past 24 hours, a comprised 287,321,056 meme coins have been sent to “inferno” wallets, where they were permanently locked without a chance for withdrawal.

Pushing this quarter of a billion SHIB to dead addresses has taken 12 transactions, according to the SHIB burn page on the website.

The largest single lump of SHIB burnt was 200,026,215 – these Shiba tokens were destroyed around 22 hours ago.

SHIB burn rate skyrockets

The circulating supply of Shiba now amounts to 552,340,224,547,464 tokens.

According to the data from the Shibburn website, the burn rate of the second most popular meme cryptocurrency has surged by a whopping 8,309 percent over the past 24 hours.