SHIB Army Burns 287.3 Million Shiba, Boosting Burn Rate Massively

Sat, 04/23/2022 - 20:00
Yuri Molchan
Another massive chunk of Shiba Inu has been incinerated, while the burn rate of the meme token has soared
SHIB Army Burns 287.3 Million Shiba, Boosting Burn Rate Massively
In a recent tweet, the team of Shibburn Twitter account has spread the word about one more series of SHIB burns that has taken place in the past 24 hours.

In total, more than a quarter of a billion Shiba Inu has been destroyed.

287.3 million SHIB removed from the market

Shibburn has shared data from their website, which says that in the past 24 hours, a comprised 287,321,056 meme coins have been sent to “inferno” wallets, where they were permanently locked without a chance for withdrawal.

Pushing this quarter of a billion SHIB to dead addresses has taken 12 transactions, according to the SHIB burn page on the website.

The largest single lump of SHIB burnt was 200,026,215 – these Shiba tokens were destroyed around 22 hours ago.

SHIB burn rate skyrockets

The circulating supply of Shiba now amounts to 552,340,224,547,464 tokens.

According to the data from the Shibburn website, the burn rate of the second most popular meme cryptocurrency has surged by a whopping 8,309 percent over the past 24 hours.

Image by shibburn
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

