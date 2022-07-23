150 Billion SHIB Bought by Shiba Investor as Token Holds as Whales’ Biggest Asset in USD

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

WhaleStats on-chain data platform focused on top 500 wallets on several chains, including Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, has reported that an Ethereum whale called "BlueWhale0159" has grabbed an astounding amount of Shiba Inu meme tokens.

In the meantime, whales are holding more SHIB than any other ETH-based altcoins, although their Shiba Inu bags have somewhat shrunk in the past 24 hours.

150 billion SHIB bought by this investor

Tweet published by WhaleStats shows that "BlueWhale0159" bought a total of 150,000,000,000 Shiba Inu, evaluated at $1,750,500 at the time of the purchase, which took place nearly 16 hours ago.

At the time of this writing, the whale holds $1,783,849 worth of SHIB, which constitutes 4.8 percent of his portfolio. The latter mainly consists of the USDC stablecoin, which comprises 88.28 percent of the portfolio.

Ads

According to an earlier tweet by the same platform, the second biggest meme coin by market cap, Shiba, had got on the list of the ten most purchased digital currencies by Ethereum whales.

However, this does not seem to impact the price of this asset. Previously, U.Today reported that whales mainly bought SHIB for speculation, since they immediately sold their meme coins after acquiring them.

SHIB bags of whales are shrinking

The main page of WhaleStats also shows that despite SHIB being the whales’ biggest asset in the US dollar equivalent, its total amount held by these wallets has decreased over the past 24 hours – from $664,473,512 worth of SHIB to $553,827,508 now.

Still, SHIB at the time of this writing comprises 19.02 percent of their portfolio. The coin is currently changing hands at $0.0000118, according to CoinMarketCap.