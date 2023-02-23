Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) Surpassed by FLOKI by Trading Volume: Potential Reasons

SHIB and DOGE rival Floki Inu has beaten them by trading volume on several major exchanges after recent partnership

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The official Twitter account of Floki Inu meme coin has tweeted that FLOKI has surpassed the two leading dog-themed coins DOGE and Shiba Inu by trading volume on major exchanges that have listed it recently — Kucoin, OKX, Huobi, etc.

The tweet says that, this way, FLOKI proves that it continues to be a "worthy member of the meme coin trilogy," together with SHIB and DOGE.

FUN FACT: $FLOKI currently has more trading volume than $DOGE and $SHIB on the biggest exchanges that have listed us. This includes on #KuCoin, #OKX, and #Huobi.#Floki continues to prove that it is a very worthy member of the #memecoin trilogy with #DOGE and #SHIB! — FLOKI (@RealFlokiInu) February 23, 2023

Aside from that, FLOKI has been trending on Twitter, surpassing Dogecoin by number of tweets but lagging behind Shiba Inu.

FLOKI partners with top Indian cricket team with 700 million fans

Floki Inu announced today that it had landed a strategic partnership with legendary cricket team The India Maharajas. It will ensure FLOKI is introduced to a whopping 700 million cricket fans around the world.

Floki Inu will become a shirt sponsor of the aforementioned cricket team. The popular meme coin will receive large coverage in major games that will take place during the approaching Legends League Cricket Masters.

This event is going to occur at the Asia Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar, beginning the second week of March. This will likely expand FLOKI awareness and adoption greatly in India, South Asia and around the world.

Besides, there will be extra coverage in the media that will help introduce the meme token to millions of young fans of cricket in India and South Asia. The audience that watches this team's cricket games consists 91% of men aged 18-34. This is also a key demographic of the crypto space.

FLOKI PARTNERS WITH INDIAN CRICKET GIANT TO TARGET OVER 700 MILLION USERS#Floki has formed an exclusive marketing partnership with cricket legends The India Maharajas. This partnership will introduce the Floki brand to over 700 million cricket fans across the globe! pic.twitter.com/YA1VCEQwRL — FLOKI (@RealFlokiInu) February 23, 2023

FLOKI reveals roadmap for 2023

As reported by U.Today, earlier this week, the Floki Inu team unveiled an ambitious road map for this year. According to it, FLOKI plans to kick off a merchandise store and conduct a partnership with Binance Pay to launch digital currency payments.

Besides, the team plans to launch a program for FLOKI staking, make a complete redesign of the FLOKI protocol and launch a debit card for its meme coin. Among the phases mentioned on the roadmap is the launch of Valhalla, a metaverse game with NFTs created for wider adoption of FLOKI and burning large amounts of it.

Over the past week, FLOKI has experienced several major price boosts. Earlier, the meme coin also rose by over 90% after Elon Musk posted a picture of a new "Twitter CEO," his Shiba Inu puppy named Floki. This served as a major booster for the coin's price.