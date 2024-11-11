    Sensational 21 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: All Records Are Broken

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu moving forward as new records get broken
    Mon, 11/11/2024 - 12:08
    Sensational 21 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: All Records Are Broken
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With an incredible 21 trillion SHIB transactions in the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu has broken previous records. SHIB's price has increased dramatically as a result of this spike, which has also given the meme coin newfound attention. SHIB's network is very active, as evidenced by the most recent data from IntoTheBlock, which shows both high transaction volume and an increase in the number of transactions.

    The price chart of SHIB shows a robust upward trend with a recent sharp increase. Following a period of consolidation, investors' FOMO (fear of missing out) has probably been sparked by this breakout, which has increased market capital. This surge is supported by a remarkable volume spike, which indicates that buying interest is still high and could push SHIB even higher. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    But there is a flip side. Significant whale activity is also suggested by IntoTheBlock's data, which may indicate possible profit-taking. When they begin redistributing their assets, whales, or large holders, frequently have an impact on the market. The high volume of large transactions may indicate that whales are redistributing their SHIB assets into smaller wallets or selling off a portion of their holdings in order to profit from recent gains.

    HOT Stories
    Sensational 21 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: All Records Are Broken
    Shytoshi Kusama Delivers Epic Message on SHIB’s Future and Ryoshi
    Bitcoin Might Still Crash to Zero, Top Angel Investor Claims
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Perform Biggest Price Pump? Bitcoin (BTC) Eyeing $80,000, Don't Miss Toncoin (TON) Bullish Reversal Rally

    Related
    Giant $1.2 Billion Ethereum (ETH) Whale Selling: Crash Incoming?
    Mon, 11/11/2024 - 08:12
    Giant $1.2 Billion Ethereum (ETH) Whale Selling: Crash Incoming?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    The increased whale activity calls for caution, even though the high volume and price surge indicate strong momentum. Whales may put downward pressure on SHIB's price if they keep selling off their holdings. However, if these deals are more about strategic redistribution than a full-scale sell-off, they may result in greater ownership of SHIB, which could eventually stabilize the price. In the future, it will be crucial to monitor the next resistance levels if SHIB keeps up its current momentum. 

    The rally could be further fueled by a successful push above these levels, but a short-term correction could occur if recent gains are not held. SHIB has performed remarkably well lately overall, but investors should exercise caution and keep a close eye on whale movements.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 11, 2024 - 11:21
    XRP Ledger (XRPL) Hits Major Burn Milestone: Details
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Nov 11, 2024 - 10:59
    Bitcoin Hits New ATH, 14 Years After Trading at Just $0.50
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WhiteBIT Partners with FINCI to Streamline Fiat to Crypto Transactions
    M3 DAO "Combination Strategy": In-Depth Interpretation of the M3 Comprehensive Ecological Strategy Map
    LBank's First Launchpool, Unlocking New Market Opportunities with Cellula
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Sensational 21 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: All Records Are Broken
    XRP Ledger (XRPL) Hits Major Burn Milestone: Details
    Bitcoin Hits New ATH, 14 Years After Trading at Just $0.50
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD