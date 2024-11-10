    SHIB Outshines XRP: 20% Rally Leaves XRP's 4% Gain in Dust

    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu clearly outshining XRP with substantial 20% gain while other top cryptocurrency falling behind
    Sun, 10/11/2024 - 10:05
    SHIB Outshines XRP: 20% Rally Leaves XRP's 4% Gain in Dust
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Recently Shiba Inu has outperformed Ripple's XRP with a remarkable 20% price rally, outpacing XRP's more modest 4% gain. This striking disparity demonstrates SHIB's recent momentum, which has been driven by heightened investor interest and meme coin growth in general. The performance of each asset and important metrics for investors to keep an eye on will be examined in more detail.

    Shiba Inu is exhibiting significant upward momentum on the SHIB/USDT chart, having just surpassed the $0.000021 threshold. After breaking through this level, which acted as a major resistance point, SHIB has created the possibility of additional gains. Two important SHIB support levels are $0.0000184 and $0.0000174.

    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    These levels should serve as a strong foundation for further upward movement if SHIB continues on its current bullish trajectory. However, there may be resistance to look out for around the $0.000025 mark, where the next wave of sellers may show up. XRP's performance has been less impressive in comparison.

    The token made a minor comeback, rising about 4% on the XRP/USDT chart, but this movement is insignificant compared to SHIB's spike. XRP has had difficulty breaking through the $0.55 level, which has served as a barrier on multiple occasions. In the event that XRP faces more selling pressure, investors should monitor the support levels at $0.53 and $0.50 as they may act as backup points.

    If XRP hopes to regain sizable upward momentum, resistance at $0.60 will be the next crucial target. In terms of relative strength, the rally in SHIB suggests that investors may have a higher tolerance for risk when it comes to meme coins, preferring speculative assets to more established ones like XRP.

    In this comparison, Shiba Inu is currently ahead of the pack overall, exhibiting more significant gains and bullish potential. The aforementioned support and resistance levels should be closely monitored by investors examining both assets in order to determine when to enter and exit the market.

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

