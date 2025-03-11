Advertisement
AD

    Senator Lummis on Bitcoin: ‘Big Things Are Coming,’ Hold Tight

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 11/03/2025 - 15:34
    Pro-crypto US senator’s action is to help secure America’s financial future
    Advertisement
    Senator Lummis on Bitcoin: ‘Big Things Are Coming,’ Hold Tight
    Cover image via commons.wikimedia.org

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Pro-crypto Republican senator from Wyoming, Cynthia Lummis, has published several tweets about Bitcoin, promising that “Big things” were coming, in one of them. The “B” was written with four vertical strokes, representing Bitcoin.

    Bitcoin Act reintroduced

    Lummis reintroduced the Bitcoin Act that she first proposed in July last year, proposing that the US government establishes a BTC reserve and gradually purchase 1 million Bitcoin over the next five years. The BTC will be held in it for at least twenty years.

    Now, as president Donald Trump signed an executive order to create such a reserve last week, senator Lummis has reintroduced her Bitcoin Act while attending a Bitcoin-themed conference organized by the Bitcoin Policy Institute. Back then it received little support and was rejected at the 2023–2024 congressional session.

    HOT Stories
    Senator Lummis on Bitcoin: ‘Big Things Are Coming,’ Hold Tight
    Bitcoin Bull Run Over? Peter Brandt Weighs in on Market Outlook
    SHIB Price at Risk of Extra Zero Amid Worsening Market Sell-off
    Michael Saylor Shares Crucial Reason Why 'America Should Buy Bitcoin'

    Before she tweeted about reintroducing the Bitcoin Act, she tweeted that she was “for real this time” and promising “big things coming” for Bitcoin.

    Advertisement

    The next two tweets published by the senator announced the Bitcoin Act being reintroduced and Lummis added: “Let’s secure America’s financial future.”

    The Bitcoin Act will “codify President’s Trump bold vision to establish the United States Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and strengthening our nation’s economic foundation for generations to come.”

    The statement also talks about Bitcoin itself: “Bitcoin is not simply a technological opportunity, but a national imperative for America’s continued financial leadership in the 21st century.”

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reacts to Giant BTC Crash: ‘I Will Continue to Acquire Bitcoin on Sale’
    Tue, 03/11/2025 - 09:48
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reacts to Giant BTC Crash: ‘I Will Continue to Acquire Bitcoin on Sale’
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Robert Kiyosaki will continue buying Bitcoin

    Renowned investor and the author of the famous book on financial literacy “Rich Dad Poor Dad” Robert Kiyosaki today commented on the current crash that has touched the stock and Bitcoin markets.

    Kiyosaki tweeted that the “biggest crash in history” has arrived, claiming that he had predicted it in one of his books about the “Rich Dad,” which is a generalized character showing a “wiseman” in the sphere of finance and investment.

    The financial guru stated that crashes present an opportunity of a lifetime to acquire real assets with big discounts. Currently, he said, Bitcoin is on sale as it plunged first by 7% since Monday and then managed to rebound by 4.21%. At the time of this writing, BTC is changing hands at $80,860, while yesterday it traded below $80,000.

    Kioysaki said that he will continue buying Bitcoin, gold, silver, and real estate on sale.

    #Bitcoin #Crypto Strategic Reserve

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 11, 2025 - 15:30
    Bitcoin Bull Run Over? Peter Brandt Weighs in on Market Outlook
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Mar 11, 2025 - 15:22
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 11
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    LimeChain - Builders of Web3 Step into the FIA Formula Racing Sponsorship Arena
    TEAMZ SUMMIT 2025. Title, Diamond and Gold sponsor slots sold out. We are accepting only a few sponsorship slots left.
    Unchained Summit: Upcoming Crypto Event in Dubai to Redefine Web 3.0’s Global Impact
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LimeChain - Builders of Web3 Step into the FIA Formula Racing Sponsorship Arena
    TEAMZ SUMMIT 2025. Title, Diamond and Gold sponsor slots sold out. We are accepting only a few sponsorship slots left.
    Unchained Summit: Upcoming Crypto Event in Dubai to Redefine Web 3.0’s Global Impact
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Senator Lummis on Bitcoin: ‘Big Things Are Coming,’ Hold Tight
    Bitcoin Bull Run Over? Peter Brandt Weighs in on Market Outlook
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 11
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD