Senator Lummis on Bitcoin: ‘Big Things Are Coming,’ Hold Tight

Pro-crypto Republican senator from Wyoming, Cynthia Lummis, has published several tweets about Bitcoin, promising that “Big things” were coming, in one of them. The “B” was written with four vertical strokes, representing Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Act reintroduced

Lummis reintroduced the Bitcoin Act that she first proposed in July last year, proposing that the US government establishes a BTC reserve and gradually purchase 1 million Bitcoin over the next five years. The BTC will be held in it for at least twenty years.

Now, as president Donald Trump signed an executive order to create such a reserve last week, senator Lummis has reintroduced her Bitcoin Act while attending a Bitcoin-themed conference organized by the Bitcoin Policy Institute. Back then it received little support and was rejected at the 2023–2024 congressional session.

Before she tweeted about reintroducing the Bitcoin Act, she tweeted that she was “for real this time” and promising “big things coming” for Bitcoin.

The next two tweets published by the senator announced the Bitcoin Act being reintroduced and Lummis added: “Let’s secure America’s financial future.”

The Bitcoin Act will “codify President’s Trump bold vision to establish the United States Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and strengthening our nation’s economic foundation for generations to come.”

The statement also talks about Bitcoin itself: “Bitcoin is not simply a technological opportunity, but a national imperative for America’s continued financial leadership in the 21st century.”

Robert Kiyosaki will continue buying Bitcoin

Renowned investor and the author of the famous book on financial literacy “Rich Dad Poor Dad” Robert Kiyosaki today commented on the current crash that has touched the stock and Bitcoin markets.

Kiyosaki tweeted that the “biggest crash in history” has arrived, claiming that he had predicted it in one of his books about the “Rich Dad,” which is a generalized character showing a “wiseman” in the sphere of finance and investment.

The financial guru stated that crashes present an opportunity of a lifetime to acquire real assets with big discounts. Currently, he said, Bitcoin is on sale as it plunged first by 7% since Monday and then managed to rebound by 4.21%. At the time of this writing, BTC is changing hands at $80,860, while yesterday it traded below $80,000.

Kioysaki said that he will continue buying Bitcoin, gold, silver, and real estate on sale.