SEC Veteran Gives Free Legal Advice to XRP Holders and FTX Users

Wed, 09/20/2023 - 11:51
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Top SEC specialist Marc Fagel offers free guidance to XRP and FTX communities
SEC Veteran Gives Free Legal Advice to XRP Holders and FTX Users
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Marc Fagel, a former SEC director and securities litigation expert, has taken to social media to offer what may be called "free legal wisdom" to XRP holders and users of the embattled crypto exchange FTX. The advice comes against the backdrop of a lawsuit filed by the new management of the exchange against the parents of Sam Bankman-Fried, its former head, to recover millions of dollars alleged to have been misappropriated.

As reported, Bankman reportedly received substantial sums of money from Alameda in the form of gifts, while Fried played a significant role in the company's political affairs and received millions for her efforts.

Related
FTX Sues Sam Bankman-Fried's Parents: Details

In response to these developments, CryptoLaw issued a post expressing criticism of the SEC's priorities. The post conveyed that the SEC, under the leadership of Chairman Gary Gensler, had allocated significant resources to target XRP holders, Ripple, LBRY and Coinbase, while permitting well-connected individuals to go unpunished until their actions attracted public attention.

Fagel, drawing on his extensive experience in securities law, contributed to the conversation by cautioning against intentionally evading SEC oversight. He sarcastically pointed out that intentionally evading the SEC by engaging with unregistered entities in the crypto space can lead to legal consequences, which is exactly what FTX users and XRP holders have experienced.

Related
Ripple CEO Takes Photo Outside SEC Building

When asked about the wisdom of companies engaging with the SEC, Fagel emphasized that for most companies, such compliance is not optional. He also noted that if necessary, the regulator can issue a subpoena if there is no cooperation from the company.

#XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Shibarium Achieves New High as This Important Metric Spikes
09/20/2023 - 11:11
Shibarium Achieves New High as This Important Metric Spikes
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Crypto Scandal Ensnares Former Deutsche Bank Investment Banker
09/20/2023 - 10:44
Crypto Scandal Ensnares Former Deutsche Bank Investment Banker
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu: Here's What 756% Plunge in Weekly Netflows Means for SHIB
09/20/2023 - 10:43
Shiba Inu: Here's What 756% Plunge in Weekly Netflows Means for SHIB
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide