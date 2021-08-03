SEC Chair Gensler Says He's Concerned About DeFi

News
Tue, 08/03/2021 - 06:34
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Gary Gensler has made it clear that he’s not a cryptocurrency cheerleader despite his expertise in the sector
SEC Chair Gensler Says He's Concerned About DeFi
Cover image via www.sec.gov
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler recently told Bloomberg that he was concerned about decentralized finance.

Apart from DeFi, multiple other sectors of the cryptocurrency industry, including stablecoins and exchange-traded funds, are on the SEC’s radar.

Gensler claims that he asked his staff to use all of the agency’s authorities:

I’ve asked the staff to use all of our authorities anywhere we can.

As reported by U.Today, the SEC boss urged Congress to regulate cryptocurrency exchanges during a virtual hearing back in March. 

Related
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Warns There Are Non-Compliant Crypto Tokens
Despite teaching an MIT course on blockchain in the past, Gensler made it clear that he’s not neutral on crypto when it comes to investor protection:

While I’m neutral on the technology, even intrigued—I spent three years teaching it, leaning into it—I’m not neutral about investor protection.

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Cardano’s ADA to Be Listed on Japanese Exchange for the First Time
08/03/2021 - 10:11
Cardano’s ADA to Be Listed on Japanese Exchange for the First Time
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image How Hodlnaut Helps Crypto Investors Easily Earn Interest up to 10.5% APY
08/03/2021 - 09:32
How Hodlnaut Helps Crypto Investors Easily Earn Interest up to 10.5% APY
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Ethereum's EIP-1559 Will Be Released in Upcoming Days: What You Need to Know Before Using It
08/03/2021 - 09:05
Ethereum's EIP-1559 Will Be Released in Upcoming Days: What You Need to Know Before Using It
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan