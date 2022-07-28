Scott Minerd Says Crypto Will “Deflate Further”

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer of Guggenheim Partners, predicted that Bitcoin would continue deflating further during a recent interview with Bloomberg.



“I think it’s going to deflate further, and I think we are going to have something akin to the collapse of the internet bubble to have a chance to sort out who are the winners and who are the losers here. I don’t think we’ve fully flushed out the system yet,” Minerd said.



From a trader’s perspective, it makes sense to take advantage of an opportunity to see higher prices in the near term, according to Minerd. However, as an investor, he thinks that cryptocurrencies are under pressure “from a regulatory standpoint.” Furthermore, he has noted that there is no real institutional money to support it.