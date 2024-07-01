Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Crushing AI in Billionaire Dell's Poll

Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy's executive chairman, recently reacted to a social media poll by centibillionaire Michael Dell, in which Bitcoin ended up emerging victorious.

On June 28, the founder of the world-famous computer giant posted a poll in order to determine the most important thing: artificial intelligence (AI), Bitcoin, or love and relationships.

The final results of the poll show Bitcoin in first place, with 43.1% of the vote. The "Love and relationships" option comes in a close second place at 39.2%. AI is in a rather distant third place, with 9.3% of the vote.

Saylor has just posted a screenshot of the poll, adding that Bitcoin is indeed "the most important" thing.

This is not the first time that Dell, whose personal net worth is estimated to be $105.2 billion, has hinted at his ongoing orange-pilling.

As reported by U.Today , Dell made a rather unambiguous post about scarcity creating value. The presumed Bitcoin reference was quickly picked up by the community behind the flagship cryptocurrency, with Saylor himself also weighing in on the matter.

Things escalated quickly after the centibillionaire posted an AI-generated image of Cookie Monster eating Bitcoins. "Very entertaining," the entrepreneur said in a caption accompanying the hilarious image.

Even though Dell's Bitcoin-related social media posts have attracted a flurry of speculation, it remains to be seen whether the 59-year centibillionaire is actually interested in investing in the leading cryptocurrency.

Dell's company started accepting Bitcoin all the way back in 2014 (when Saylor, for instance, was still a skeptic). However, the computer behemoth discontinued support for the cryptocurrency due to insufficient demand in 2017.