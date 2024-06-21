Advertisement
AD

    Michael Saylor Pitches Bitcoin to Dell CEO

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Is Michale Dell the latest high-profile business leader to change his stance on Bitcoin?
    Fri, 21/06/2024 - 7:46
    Michael Saylor Pitches Bitcoin to Dell CEO
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor has already pitched Bitcoin to Michale Dell, claiming that it represents "digital scarcity."

    Advertisement

    This comes after the chief executive officer of US computer giant Dell recently stirred excitement among Bitcoiners with his Thursday social media post. "Scarcity creates value," Dell wrote on X, seemingly alluding to Bitcoin's fixed supply limit. 

    The cryptic social media post ignited speculation within the cryptocurrency community about what prompted the 59-year-old billionaire to post this statement on his social media account. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP on Track to Be Security in California
    XRP on Track to Be Security in California
    Bitcoin (BTC) to $70,000 Imminent? Solana (SOL) to Pump Ethereum: Here's How, Cardano (ADA) Bounces Around $0.3, But for How Long?
    Can Ripple Still Lose to SEC? Top Lawyer Weighs In
    Binance to Delist Crypto AI Spot Trading Pairs, Here's Reason

    Related
    Thu, 06/20/2024 - 12:18
    MicroStrategy's Enormous Bitcoin Purchase Announced by Michael Saylor: Details
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    As reported by U.Today, Dell previously claimed that he was not interested in Bitcoin despite thinking that blockchain, the underlying technology behind the largest cryptocurrency, was "underrated." 

    It remains to be seen whether the likes of Saylor can make Dell adopt a more friendly stance toward Bitcoin. In 2020, Saylor's casual social media exchange with Tesla Elon Musk convinced Tesla CEO Elon Musk to buy the largest cryptocurrency. 

    Notably, Dell started accepting Bitcoin in 2014, becoming the largest merchant to embrace the cryptocurrency. However, the computer giant ditched Bitcoin due to low demand in 2017.  

    Related
    Tue, 06/18/2024 - 15:20
    Michael Saylor Offers Critical Piece of Advice as BTC Price Struggles
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    After failing as a means of payment, Bitcoin has reinvented itself as a store of value that primarily competes with gold. However, not everyone is buying into this narrative. 

    "Scarcity alone doesn't create value. We also must remember that all value is also subjective," a social media user wrote in response to Dell's post. This is a popular talking point among gold bugs like Peter Schiff who believe that scarcity without utility is meaningless. 

    #Bitcoin News #Michael Saylor #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Advertisement
    related image XRP on Track to Be Security in California
    Jun 21, 2024 - 08:06
    XRP on Track to Be Security in California
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) to $70,000 Imminent? Solana (SOL) to Pump Ethereum: Here's How, Cardano (ADA) Bounces Around $0.3, But for How Long?
    Jun 21, 2024 - 08:06
    Bitcoin (BTC) to $70,000 Imminent? Solana (SOL) to Pump Ethereum: Here's How, Cardano (ADA) Bounces Around $0.3, But for How Long?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Can Ripple Still Lose to SEC? Top Lawyer Weighs In
    Jun 21, 2024 - 08:06
    Can Ripple Still Lose to SEC? Top Lawyer Weighs In
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aleph Zero Introduces The First EVM-Compatible ZK-Privacy Layer with Subsecond Proving Times
    EasyA’s Web3 Developer Community Surpasses One Million and Launches Polkadot Education
    SphereX Announces Testnet Launch to Revolutionize Decentralized Trading
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Pitches Bitcoin to Dell CEO
    XRP on Track to Be Security in California
    Bitcoin (BTC) to $70,000 Imminent? Solana (SOL) to Pump Ethereum: Here's How, Cardano (ADA) Bounces Around $0.3, But for How Long?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD