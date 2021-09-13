Savvy Trader Peter Brandt Offers to Let Users Guess Pattern on Bitcoin Chart, Here's What It Is

News
Mon, 09/13/2021 - 10:24
article image
Yuri Molchan
Seasoned commodity trader Peter Brandt has spotted a pattern forming on the Bitcoin chart and wants the community to take a guess as to what it is
Savvy Trader Peter Brandt Offers to Let Users Guess Pattern on Bitcoin Chart, Here's What It Is
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Old school commodity trader Peter Brandt, who has been trading since the 1970s, has taken to Twitter to share a screenshot of a Bitcoin pattern he has spotted forming on the chart.

He has offered the community the chance to guess the name of this pattern. It looks like Brandt expects Bitcoin to move further down soon.

Is bearish pattern forming?

The majority of the commenters were unable to give the correct answer to the trader's riddle. One of them, Twitter user Mind Trader, however, suggested that it is a Bear Flag.

Flags usually suggest that the currently observed trend is going to continue even though it is broken on the chart for a short time. It then reverses in the opposite direction as in the case of the bearish flag on Brandt’s Bitcoin graph.

Bitcoin loses $46,000 mark

Bitcoin has been plunging for the second consecutive day, dropping from the $46,000 zone. At press time, the flagship crypto is sitting at $44,522 as per data provided by CoinMarketCap.

9580_0
Image via CoinMarketCap

Related
Charles Hoskinson Wins $50,000 on Alonzo Bet, Urges Polymarket to Donate Win to Kids Cancer Charity

All-time high could be near but be careful, CryptoQuant says

An author verified by on-chain data vendor CryptoQuant has suggested that the flagship cryptocurrency may reach a new historic peak soon. However, he also warns that traders should be careful now.

At the moment, he warns, the BTC price could be very volatile as there are not many Bitcoins available on exchanges. Besides, the All Exchanges Leverage Ratio is rising as retail traders/whales are opening trades against each other. This may indicate that Bitcoin is close to a new all-time high since Bitcoin's daily RSI is still low. This shows that the leading crypto is likely to keep rising but may also start correcting after a new ATH (September-October) to find a new bottom.

At the moment, CryptoQuant data shows that there are large numbers of OTC deals with Bitcoin taking place.

#Bitcoin News #Peter Brandt
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Litecoin Creator Addresses Walmart Controversy
09/13/2021 - 16:54
Litecoin Creator Addresses Walmart Controversy
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum Is "Too Slow," Says Business Mogul Kevin O'Leary
09/13/2021 - 16:02
Ethereum Is "Too Slow," Says Business Mogul Kevin O'Leary
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Interactive Brokers Announced Launch of Cryptocurrency Trading Via Paxos
09/13/2021 - 15:56
Interactive Brokers Announced Launch of Cryptocurrency Trading Via Paxos
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan