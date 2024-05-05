Advertisement
AD

    Satoshi's Privacy Legacy Reverberates Through Dogecoin; What Happened

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Pseudonymous BTC creator Satoshi Nakamoto envisioned privacy in Bitcoin's whitepaper
    Sun, 5/05/2024 - 14:05
    Satoshi's Privacy Legacy Reverberates Through Dogecoin; What Happened
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In response to a recent observation that raised privacy concerns, vocal Dogecoin community member Mishaboar has echoed the principles laid out by Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin.

    Advertisement

    As outlined in the original whitepaper released in 2008, Satoshi envisioned privacy, which ties into the idea of decentralization.

    While Bitcoin's blockchain is transparent, Satoshi acknowledged the need for privacy, suggesting that users could maintain anonymity by keeping their public keys secret.

    Satoshi wrote that the traditional banking model achieves a level of privacy by limiting access to information to the parties involved and the trusted third party.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Urgent Information Issued, What It Pertains To

    The reverse occurs in the Bitcoin network, where all transactions are publicly announced; however, Satoshi contends that privacy can still be maintained by breaking the flow of information in another place: by keeping public keys anonymous. The public can see that someone is sending an amount to someone else but there is no information linking the transaction to anyone.

    Satoshi proposes that, as an additional firewall, a new key pair should be used for each transaction to keep them from being linked to a common owner.

    What happened

    In a recent tweet, Mishaboar, a Dogecoin community member, draws the community's attention to something apparent but often overlooked: self-custody equals privacy. He stated that most blockchains, including Bitcoin and Dogecoin, are entirely transparent, with a public ledger open to everybody, allowing anybody to see and track transactions.

    Mishaboar explained that in the original Bitcoin whitepaper, Satoshi Nakamoto suggested ways to protect privacy, including avoiding the reuse of addresses. However, this requires wallet apps that are developed with this in mind.

    The vocal Dogecoin community member cited an instance: Privacy-oriented wallets discourage users from reusing addresses and incorporate easy-to-use coin control features. However, this does not appear to be the case, as many wallet apps still push users toward a single address use.

    #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Michael Saylor Unveils Crucial Bitcoin Statement as Price Recovers
    2024/05/05 14:00
    Michael Saylor Unveils Crucial Bitcoin Statement as Price Recovers
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Stablecoins on Verge of Beating Visa in Volume: How Will It Affect Bitcoin?
    2024/05/05 14:00
    Stablecoins on Verge of Beating Visa in Volume: How Will It Affect Bitcoin?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Solana-Based Dogwifhat and Dogecoin Pare Gains as Bitcoin Struggles to Reclaim $64K
    2024/05/05 14:00
    Solana-Based Dogwifhat and Dogecoin Pare Gains as Bitcoin Struggles to Reclaim $64K
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ChainIntellect Launches HAIN Cryptocurrency Presale
    Advanced Incentive Programs and Interaction Possibilities: VFIN Changes the Way We Perceive Crypto Trading
    Digital Transformation Summit Set to Illuminate Dubai's Innovation Landscape
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Satoshi's Privacy Legacy Reverberates Through Dogecoin; What Happened
    Michael Saylor Unveils Crucial Bitcoin Statement as Price Recovers
    Stablecoins on Verge of Beating Visa in Volume: How Will It Affect Bitcoin?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD