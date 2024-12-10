Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin Vision Under Fire: What Happened?

People have been unhappy with Bitcoin's current trajectory for a while now, but the recent exchanges have really brought the conversation to a new level. What's the main issue here? The question on everyone's mind is whether Bitcoin (BTC) has strayed from its original purpose, as outlined in Satoshi Nakamoto's white paper: a stateless, decentralized payment system capable of delivering cheap, scalable transactions.

The enthusiasts, who are critical of Bitcoin, are pretty straightforward about it. They say that BTC has changed into a kind of investment that is being held by institutions, which is very different from what it was meant to do, which was to challenge traditional banking systems and inflationary monetary policies.

Some of the specific complaints are that the block size limits are holding back scalability and that they see a fundamental shortcoming in the fact that they have to rely on second-layer solutions. For some, this is not just a technical detour — it is a philosophical failure.

"Totally disagree"

Amid all the confusion, Mike Novogratz has come out as a strong supporter of Bitcoin's evolution. He does not buy into the idea that the current trajectory is a distortion of its purpose.

Instead, he sees its growth as a reflection of the collective will — driven by a dedicated global community that values BTC as a store of value more than as a payment utility. He does not see this as a betrayal but rather as an adaptive response to what the market values most.

I totally disagree. $BTC is owned by a giant dedicated community who get to choose what’s its used for. The people have spoken and the need for digital gold seems to be their vote!! https://t.co/UqAM6Rn0to — Mike Novogratz (@novogratz) December 10, 2024

This discussion has really heated up in the context of Michael Saylor and MicroStrategy. Saylor's company, which is thought to hold about 423,000 BTC, has led to questions about concentrated ownership.

Could Bitcoin's promise of decentralization survive if a majority of its supply were in a few hands — or worse, under state or central control? There has been less excitement about Saylor's aggressive buying strategy and more skepticism about its long-term implications.